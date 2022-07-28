Andy Ruiz Jr. says he picked Luis Ortiz to prepare for future clash against Oleksandr Usyk 

Andy Ruiz Jr. recently explained why he chose Luis Ortiz as his next opponent.

Ruiz Jr. is set to take on the 43-year-old Cuban southpaw Ortiz at Crypto.com Arena, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers. The pair will head the main event of a pay-per-view card on September 4.

This is 'The Destroyer's' first fight of 2022 and he will be looking to put the entire division on notice.

During a recent interview with iD Boxing, he was asked how he thinks the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua will pan out.

Andy Ruiz Jr. replied:

"I mean if Usyk doesn't do the same thing that I did, you know, I'm sure he does it coz he's been in the top of the game in Cruiserweight....I think it could go either way you know. I know Anthony Joshua has a new trainer, Robert Garcia, he's over there trying to show him the mexican style, to be aggressive, to throw a lot of punches, to be first."

He continued:

"But Usyk is an awkward fighter, he's an awkward lefty fighter and that's exactly why we picked a lefty as well. Just in case we have to go throught Usyk."

Oleksandr Usyk is currently set to fight Anthony Joshua in their highly-awaited rematch on Saturday, August 20. It will take place at The Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



Ruiz's Triller Fight Club bout against Tyrone Spong on July 16, which was announced on Wednesday, will not proceed as planned. Andy Ruiz Jr will fight Luis Ortiz in a PBC heavyweight bout in late summer, sources tell @MikeCoppinger Ruiz's Triller Fight Club bout against Tyrone Spong on July 16, which was announced on Wednesday, will not proceed as planned. Andy Ruiz Jr will fight Luis Ortiz in a PBC heavyweight bout in late summer, sources tell @MikeCoppinger.Ruiz's Triller Fight Club bout against Tyrone Spong on July 16, which was announced on Wednesday, will not proceed as planned. https://t.co/aKpbopeGbb

Watch the interview below:

Andy Ruiz Jr. gives his thoughts on a potential Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis fight

A potential fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis may be in the mix by the end of this year. The pair are both not scheduled to fight anyone next and have publicly called each other out. In the same interview with iD Boxing, Andy Ruiz Jr. gave his thoughts on a potential fight between the pair:

"No you can't underestimate Ryan Garcia at all you know. He did what he had to do against Fortuna. Maybe it wasn't a hard opponent like everybody wanted it to be, but you know, he got him out of there."

He added:

"And I think Ryan Garcia is a good fighter man. He's fast, he's slick, he's explosive, he hits hard as well. You know, Tank Davis is a helluva fighter you know, he's a beast, he's a gorilla in there."

Andy Ruiz Jr. also went on to say how many people are counting Garcia out already and that they should not underestimate him. He gave his own example of how people thought he did not stand a chance against 'AJ' but he ended up beating him.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Floyd is open to making the Davis-Garcia fight. ... But under one condition Floyd is open to making the Davis-Garcia fight. ... But under one condition 👀 https://t.co/SstedpXqcU

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far