Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz: Weigh-in Results

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz have made weight for their heavyweight clash.

'Destroyer' and 'King Kong' are set to face off tomorrow night on Fox Sports pay-per-view. The event will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. This heavyweight headliner is an incredibly important fight in the division.

Ahead of the clash, the50 expectation is that the winner could receive a title shot with a big win. Ruiz Jr. entered the fight off a decision victory over Chris Arreola last May. Meanwhile, Ortiz has won two straight by way of knockout.

Earlier today, the official weigh-ins for the event took place. The headliner was made official as the two heavyweights made weight for their fight. Ortiz weighed in at 245.25 pounds. Meanwhile, Ruiz Jr., who has struggled with weight in the past, came in at 268.75 pounds.

With that, the main event was official. However, there were also other pivotal matchups on the card. The co-main event features Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez. 'Pitbull' came in at 135-pounds for the fight, while the latter came in at 134.5 pounds.

The two lightweight contenders then had an intense staredown, as they seemingly refused to break focus. That staredown helped perfectly encapsualate just how important the matchup is in the 135-pound division.

Watch the weigh-in below:

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz: Betting Odds

Currently, Andy Ruiz Jr. is expected to defeat Luis Ortiz tomorrow, according to the oddsmakers.

Given the current state of the heavyweight division, there are few fights more important than tomorrow night's headliner. With a unification matchup between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury on the way, someone needs to step up to be the number one contender.

Either Andy Ruiz Jr. or Luis Ortiz can earn their way into that role. Both men are coming off big victories, and they have a massive stage tomorrow. If one of them captures an impressive win, they could receive a title shot next.

As far as who will win the headliner, the 'Destroyer' is expected to win. Ruiz Jr. is currently the -350 favorite. Meanwhile, Ortiz returns as a +275 underdog for fans who are picking the veteran to emerge with a victory.

As far as the undercard goes, the co-main event featuring Isaac Cruz and Eduardo Ramirez also has a wide line. 'Pitbull' is the favorite, sitting at -600 as a favorite. His foe returns as the +450 underdog for the co-feature bout.

