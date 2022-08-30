Boxing Schedule: Which boxers are fighting this weekend? 

There are a few high-profile boxing matches this weekend, including the highly anticipated Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz.

'Destroyer' and 'King Kong' will face off on Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The bout is one of the most important in the talent filled heavyweight division, as the winner might get a title shot next.

The fight between the former heavyweight champions headlines a Fox Sports pay-per-view event. On the undercard, Isaac Cruz is fighting. 'Pitbull' takes on Eduardo Ramirez in a 12-round affair on Sunday. Also set for the prelims is the return of former heavyweight titleholder Charles Martin.

However, the Fox Sports pay-per-view isn't the only boxing event going down this weekend. On Saturday, fans will see The Ring Super Flyweight Champion Juan Francisco Estrada return to action against top contender Argi Cortes in a DAZN event.

Also set for the event are two world title fights. In the co-main event, Hector Calixto will face Sivenathi Nontshinga with IBF Light Flyweight gold on the line. Further down the main card, Erika Hernandez will look to defend her WBA Featherweight Title against Jelena Mrdjenovich.

Lastly, former world champion Liam Smith will return to action against Hassan Mwakinyo on a separate card, airing from the Echo Arena in the U.K. The event will air on Sky Sports Boxing on Saturday.

What is the most important boxing match this weekend?

There are many important boxing matches this weekend, but none more important than Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz.

Even though there are title fights this weekend, they are in divisions that don't have too much fan attention. While this heavyweight slugfest doesn't have a title on the line, or even the promise of a title-fight, it's still extremely important.

The bout between the former heavyweight champions comes when the division is at its hottest. Later this year, fans might get to see a title unification between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk if everything goes according to plan.

Beyond that, Anthony Joshua is still waiting in the wings after his losses to 'The Cat'. Later this year, another former champion returns to action, as Deontay Wilder will face Robert Helenius in October.

The fight between Ruiz Jr. and Ortiz won't end with a championship, but will give clarity to the division. Depending on how the winner looks in the fight, they could fight the winner of Fury vs. Usyk next.

