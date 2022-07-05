"I've always said I'd take it, it's easy to make now" - Liam Smith is confident that he'd beat Chris Eubank Jr.

Liam Smith has set his eyes on Chris Eubank Jr. as he looks to secure his first bout under the promotion of BOXXER on Sky Sports. It was announced at the beginning of July that Liam Smith had officially partnered up with Ben Shalom's promotional company.

The Liverpudlian was previously signed to Matchroom Boxing alongside Eddie Hearn.

Eubank has also fought under BOXXER, as his most recent event was presented on Sky Sports. A matchup against Smith could make perfect sense for the 32-year-old's resume.

Liam Smith was on Sky Sports, where he expressed interest in facing 'Next Gen':

"The Eubank fight does make my ears prick up and it's a fight that I think can be easily made now that I've signed with Sky and BOXXER. I think that fight could get spoken about, but if not, I'm not gonna finish my career chasing Chris Eubank."

Smith added:

"We had good spars. Sparring is sparring, but you can take a little bit from it. Again, I've always been confident in that fight and if that fight comes to me, I've always said I'd take it. It's easy to make now."

Now that Smith is partnered with BOXXER, he looks more ambitious than ever to secure more fights under his belt. His last appearance was against Jessie Vargas at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Brit secured a tenth-round stoppage to take the vacant WBO Inter-Continental Super-Welterweight Title.

View Smith's announcement of his new deal here:

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith - Could it happen?

The matchup is a massive possibility and Smith is making no secret of that. 'Beefy' has since followed up his comments on Sky Sports by posting an image to social media, where he tagged his potential opponent in a caption that read:

"Ok ok ok, so now it’s out. What are we saying people. @chriseubankjr what date we gonna give them it?"

Chris Eubank Jr. is currently enjoying his time in Las Vegas with the likes of professional footballer Neymar Jr. He will be no doubt be hoping to return to the ring again in the near future. The Brit last fought against Liam Williams in February, where he won via unanimous decision.

View Smith's post here:

