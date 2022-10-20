Announced: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora III set for December 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora III has been made official. The WBC heavyweight championship fight will go down at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on December 3.

Tyson Fury has had a very interesting year. Following an emphatic knockout victory over Dillian Whyte in April, 'The Gypsy King' announced his retirement from the sport. However, Fury was quick to scrap that in pursuit of an undisputed title matchup against Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury then called for a bout against Anthony Joshua in December. However, negotiations for the fight fell apart and the match was taken off the table. Since then, 'The Gypsy King' has been looking for an opponent for his desired December 3 date and his search has landed him upon former rival Derek Chisora.

Tyson Fury confirmed that he'll be facing Chisora for the third time on Twitter, writing:

"LET's HAVE IT THEN DEL BOY!!! SEE YOU DECEMBER 3RD LONDON! @SpursOfficial @DerekWarChisora"

How did the first two fights between Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora go?

As mentioned earlier, Fury and Derek Chisora have fought each other twice. Both matches were won by 'The Gyspy King'.

Their first encounter came in 2011 when the pair fought for Chrisora's British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles. While 'Del Boy' tried to pressure Fury and did his best to make it a brawl, 'The Gypsy King' was able to him.

The fight went the distance, with Fury walking away with a unanimous decision victory.

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora met once again inside the squared circle three years later. This time around, 'The Gypsy King' was determined to end the fight before the final bell.

Fury dominated the majority of the fight before securing an emphatic 10th-round stoppage to win the European, WBO International and British Heavyweight titles.

Now, eight years after their rematch, the two will collide inside the ring yet again. While Chisora might not impose as much threat to Fury as the likes of Joshua and Usyk, the fight will likely be entertaining to watch regardless.

