Tyson Fury last match: Details of 'The Gypsy King's fight against Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury's last boxing match came earlier this year against Dillian Whyte. It was his first bout in England since becoming the heavyweight champion in 2019 and became one of the most attended boxing fights ever.

The event was attended by 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium in England. The buildup to the fight was quite interesting and was arguably one of the most anticipated fights in British boxing over the past decade.

As far as the fight goes, there was clear dominance shown by 'The Gypsy King'. Fury was quite comfortable from the get-go, while Dillian Whyte struggled to find his feet in the fight.

Watch Fury vs. Whyte highlights below:

Tyson Fury established his range with his jab and controlled the pace for the first five rounds before knocking out Dillian Whyte with a beautiful uppercut in round six of the fight. In the process, he also defended his WBC heavyweight title for the second time.

When will Tyson Fury fight again?

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Fury's future since his win over Dillian Whyte in April earlier this year. While at one point, 'The Gypsy King' claimed to have retired from the sport of boxing, he is now looking to step back into the ring.

At first, there were a lot of rumors about a potential fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. However, while the two seemingly agreed to fight on a verbal level, the fight appears to have fallen through because the two parties couldn't come to terms with signing the contract.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Now told by Queensberry rep that Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III not confirmed yet. Chisora undoubtedly frontrunner, but contracts not signed as things stand. Now told by Queensberry rep that Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III not confirmed yet. Chisora undoubtedly frontrunner, but contracts not signed as things stand.

However, it now seems like 'The Gypsy King' will take on Derek Chisora on December 3. Interestingly, the two have fought twice before, and this will be Fury's second trilogy bout, as he has fought his arch-nemesis, Deontay Wilder, thrice as well.

Tyson Fury first took on Derek Chisora in 2011 and won via unanimous decision. Their second bout took place three years later, and 'The Gypsy King' walked away with a tenth-round knockout victory to his name.

Despite being 2-0 over Chisora, it would appear that Fury wants to fight him for a third time on December 3. It remains to be seen whether both parties can come to an agreement and the fight is realized or not.

Poll : 0 votes