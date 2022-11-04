Anthony Joshua has reacted to Tyson Fury's recent outburst on True Geordie's podcast.

The WBC Heavyweight Champion appeared on True Geordie's podcast earlier this week. Interestingly, the interview didn't end quite as well. During the podcast, Fury was questioned about his upcoming fight with Derek Chisora.

It is worth noting that Tyson Fury has been subjected to a lot of criticism for fighting Derek Chisora for the third time, having already beaten him quite comfortably twice in the past. 'The Gypsy King' wasn't happy after being questioned for the same and went on a rant directed at True Geordie.

Watch Fury's outburst in the video below:

Anthony Joshua has now reacted to Fury's recent outburst. During an interview with SPORTbible, 'AJ' spoke about how fighters should conduct themselves in a better way because a lot of youngsters seek inspiration from them:

"We need to conduct ourselves in better fashion because there's youngsters that are watching us. I'm not the judge who can say what's right or wrong, we just have to try and conduct ourselves in better fashion when we can, when we're in front of the camera. When we can, just try. Try, try, try, that's for the up and coming fighters."

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora betting odds

As mentioned earlier, Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora have already fought twice in the past, with Fury emerging victorious on both occasions. Their first fight in 2011 ended with Fury earning a unanimous decision victory while their second fight ended via a 10th-round knockout.

Heading into their scheduled trilogy bout for December 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur FC Stadium in London, betting odds are favoring 'The Gypsy King' in a major way, and Derek Chisora isn't expected to give Fury a lot of trouble inside the boxing ring.

Considering how their first two fights went, the oddsmakers are riding with Tyson Fury, and rightfully so. Based on current betting odds from betMGM, 'The Gypsy King' is a -2500 favorite for the December 3 bout.

On the flip side, Derek Chisora is a +900 underdog. It's safe to say that if Chisora wins, it would be one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, however, it is very unlikely to see him pull this off.

Poll : 0 votes