"He's not a trainer" - Anthony Joshua dismisses Tyson Fury's offer to train him for the Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua was handed his second professional defeat last year against Oleksandr Usyk after 12 brutal rounds in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With the rematch set for August 20, Joshua has responded to Tyson Fury's offer to train him for the rematch.

The highly respected Robert Garcia is the newest member of the Brit's training team as he's partnered up with Angel Fernandez to help Joshua find the win.

After the UK press conference for the massive rematch, 'AJ' faced the media to answer an abundance of questions, including the offer from Fury. The Brit was asked by iFL TV how he felt about his rival's offer, to which he responded:

"I respect it. He's not a trainer though, he's a knowledgeable man when it comes to boxing."

Fury is certainly a knowledgable man when it comes to boxing, which is portrayed through his high boxing IQ inside the ring. To further this, 'The Gypsy King' has been involved with boxing his whole life.

The offer came from Fury in June, while doing an interview with Queensberry Promotions and Frank Warren. Discussing the rematch between Usyk and Joshua, Fury was asked how his fellow countryman could gain revenge over the Ukrainian. His response was:

“Unless he comes to Morecambe and lets me train him for this fight, I see another loss, to be fair. If not, he gets another ‘L’ on his record.”

If Anthony Joshua defeats Oleksandr Usyk, what would that mean for Tyson Fury?

As of this moment, Tyson Fury is still adamant about staying in retirement unless he's paid a sum of £500 million to re-enter the ring. However, the narrative may change significantly if his biggest rival secures the upset in August.

The domestic dust-up between the two Englishmen would be one of the largest boxing events in recent years. If this occurred as a result of Joshua defeating Usyk, it would also be for the undisputed status.

Ultimately, only 'The Gypsy King' knows his true interests and if an 'AJ' victory will tempt him back into the ring. Anthony Joshua is also still set to chase the undisputed achievement should he beat Usyk.

