"I'm low key happy for him" - Anthony Joshua comments on "enemy" Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua has congratulated his "enemy" Dillian Whyte. 'The Body Snatcher' finally announced his title fight against Tyson Fury and although 'AJ' and Whyte are not on the best terms, Joshua expressed his thoughts on the fight. He posted on his Snapchat story, congratulating Whyte.

"Even though Dillian Whyte is an enemy of mine, I'm low key happy for him."

A Twitter user responded to Michael Benson's tweet sharing the screenshot of Joshua's snapchat story.

Dillian Whyte finally gets his long awaited title shot as the WBC interim Heavyweight Champion. Whyte will look to make a statement against arguably one of the best active heavyweights, 'The Gypsy King'. Joshua will be eagerly watching the fight as he might cross paths with the winner of the bout in the future. 'AJ' is currently hard at work looking to avenge his loss.

In September last year, 'AJ' took on Oleksandr Usyk in his own backyard and was outclassed by the Ukrainian. The smaller and quicker Usyk displayed his technical ability and speed as he dismantled 'AJ' over twelve rounds. Joshua looked far from his best and will look to right his wrongs the next time he enters the ring against 'The Cat'.

Usyk, on the other hand, will look to show the world that what happened last time was not a fluke. The former Undisputed Cruiserweight champion became the Unified Heavyweight Champion in just three fights after moving up in weight.

Anthony Joshua is enjoying his time in Dubai

The former Heavyweight Champion is currently in Dubai training and having fun. 'AJ' is taking part in events at the Dubai 2020 Expo. Despite all the media obligations, Joshua is still training for his rematch against Usyk.

While in Dubai, 'AJ' did everything from rapping on stage at the Dubai 2020 Expo, to boxing on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab. After a hot day of work, Joshua and his friends then headed to the Wild Wadi Waterpark to cool off.

Represent London @RepresentLondon 🤣 this guy loves the mic Why’ve they got Anthony Joshua rapping out in Dubai?🤣 this guy loves the mic Why’ve they got Anthony Joshua rapping out in Dubai?😭🤣 this guy loves the mic https://t.co/crPIhfQ9iF

