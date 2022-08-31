"The biggest fight" - Eddie Hearn lists Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder as potential opponents for Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua will look to get back into the ring against the likes of Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte, according to Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom Boxing Chairman spoke about potential opponents for 'AJ' following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk. The Brit lost to 'The Cat' for the second time in a row on August 20 at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In a recent interview with IFL TV, Eddie Hearn revealed that Joshua is looking to work his way back up to a title shot. He is looking to fight as soon as he can. Hearn also spoke about potential opponents for the Brit:

"He's gonna fight a top 15 guy. You know, the fight that I want, the fight that he wants, is Dillian Whyte. And that's the biggest fight, it's not gonna happen in December, but it's a massive stadium fight next year. The first one was epic, the second one will be even better."

He added:

"Deontay Wilder, one of the biggest fights in boxing. It's realistic because someone's gonna pay a lot of money for that fight."

Anthony Joshua was looking to fight again this year so he could go back to winning ways. However, Hearn has revealed that the Brit will only fight next year against a top 15 opponent.

The most likely fight as of now is a rematch against Dillian Whyte. The first time the pair met, 'AJ' won via TKO in the seventh round in 2015.

Eddie Hearn reacts to Anthony Joshua's outburst following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn has spoken out about Anthony Joshua's outburst onstage following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

Despite preparing to fight the Ukrainian for close to 12 months, 'AJ' was unable to secure the win and become a three-time heavyweight world champion. Following the fight, he had an outburst and delivered a bizarre speech on live TV.

In the same interview with IFL TV, Hearn spoke about what caused his reaction:

"He left the ring because I think he felt like he was bubbling up with emotion and wanted to get out. And then he realized to himself, 'I actually have a responsibility to try and be gracious, come back in the ring'... I don't think he said anything bad, he just spoke from the heart with emotion and frustration. If he had his time again, I don't think he would have done it."

Anthony Joshua later even apologized to his fans via Instagram after his outburst and promised to do better in the future. The Brit will look to go back to winning ways and still has his eyes set on becoming a three-time world champion.

Take a look at his post:

