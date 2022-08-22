Anthony Joshua releases a statement regarding his reaction to the Oleksandr Usyk defeat

Anthony Joshua showed class by releasing a candid statement following his post-fight behaviour after losing to Oleksandr Usyk for a second time.

The rematch between Usyk and Joshua was highly anticipated and it did not disappoint. After 12 action-packed rounds, Usyk was awarded a split-decision victory.

Joshua hurt the champion several times throughout the fight, especially in the ninth round. However, the Ukrainian showed resilience and rallied back in the final rounds.

Unfortunately, 'AJ' was not happy with the result. The Brit proceeded to throw a couple of the belts out the ring and lashed out at Usyk's team.

However, 'AJ' has since reflected on his distasteful behavior and apologized to his Ukrainian rival. The statement from Joshua read:

"I wish Usyk continued success in your quest for greatness. You are a class act champ. Yesterday I had to mentally take myself into a dark place to compete for the championship belts!....I love this port so much..."

Anthony Joshua plans to continue his boxing journey

Despite suffering the third loss of his professional career, Anthony Joshua has no plans to hang up his gloves. The Watford native is intent on making his return to the ring in late 2022 and harbors hopes of becoming a world champion again. As per Michael Benson, Joshua stated:

"I will become three-time world heavyweight champion."

In the post-fight press conference, Eddie Hearn echoed Joshua's thoughts by claiming that 'AJ' can now fight with less pressure. The Matchroom promoter plans to make his British charge more active again by fighting a few times a year.

It remains to be seen who Joshua will fight next. After losing two bouts in a row, it's unlikely that the former unified world heavyweight champion will take on one of the top contenders in the division. Regardless, a fight with old rival Dillian Whyte is possible due to both boxers being at a crossroads in their careers. Whyte suffered a stoppage defeat at the hands of Tyson Fury earlier this year and a fight against 'AJ' could be his chance to insert himself into the title picture again.

