"I pray it's the rematch" - Anthony Joshua wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk next

"I don't wanna say too much, but yeah, the fight's happening soon and I pray it's the rematch [vs. Oleksandr Usyk]. I won't fight anybody outside of the top ten."

Check out the post below:

After losing his world titles back in September 2021, Anthony Joshua invoked his rematch clause and expressed his desire to face Usyk again. However, Russia's war with Ukraine forced the former Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion to return home and defend his country.

In the meantime, there has been speculation that 'AJ' could take an interim fight to stay active. After an exchange of words on Twitter, a fight with fellow Brit and ex-sparring partner Joe Joyce was rumored.

Here is what the two Brits said to each other:

Queensberry Promotions' Frank Warren appears particularly interested in making the fight. He has voiced his opinion that Joyce would knock 'AJ' out a few times now.

'AJ' has also seemed interested in fighting Deontay Wilder lately, according to Eddie Hearn. 'The Bronze Bomber' has not fought since his loss to Tyson Fury back in October. Still, the American would be a massive fight and an incredibly lucrative opportunity for all involved.

However, it now appears Anthony Joshua is still hoping for a rematch with Usyk soon.

Will Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk happen?

There has been no news that Usyk will return from Ukraine and begin training. However, fellow Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko could be coming back soon to train for George Kambosos Jr according to Bob Arum.

Hence, it is possible that Usyk could also return and begin training for a rematch against Joshua.

In a recent interview with talkSPORT, Eddie Hearn stated that Joshua wanted to rematch the Ukrainian in May or early June. So Usyk would have to start training in the next couple of weeks, which the Matchroom Boxing promoter does not think is plausible:

"The plan was to fight Oleskandr Usyk at the end of May or early June. Realistically, it means Usyk has to go into camp in two weeks time. Is that realistic? I don't think it is."

Watch the full video with Eddie Hearn below:

It is yet to be seen whether a rematch between Joshua and Usyk will happen in a few months. Regardless, due to the time restrictions in place, an opponent and date for 'AJ's next fight should be announced in the next couple of weeks.

