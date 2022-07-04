"Go and have a beer, relax, go and help some people who need it" - Anthony Joshua responds to Tyson Fury's offer to train him

Amongst the preparations and build-up for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2, Tyson Fury has continued to claim he is retired. In addition to this, 'The Gypsy King' has offered to help Joshua prepare for his rematch against the Ukrainian.

'The Gypsy King' believes that 'AJ' has no chance of getting revenge on August 20 unless he allows Fury to train him.

The former Olympian has already made key changes to his training team by adding Robert Garcia. The experienced trainer was selected due to having a similar philosophy to Angel Fernandez, Joshua's other trainer.

In response to Fury's comments, the former two-time heavyweight champion told Mirror Sport:

"Is there anything I could learn from him? Honestly, no, not really. For a man that's retired, go and have a beer, relax, go and help some people who need it, what are you talking about me for?"

Many in the boxing industry remain unconvinced that the WBC Heavyweight Champion will remain retired but nothing has changed thus far.

View talkSPORT's Michael Benson's tweet on the comments here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua on Tyson Fury's offer to be his new trainer: "Is there anything I could learn from him? Honestly, no, not really. For a man that's retired, go and have a beer, relax, go and help some people who need it, what are you talking about me for?" [ @MirrorSport Anthony Joshua on Tyson Fury's offer to be his new trainer: "Is there anything I could learn from him? Honestly, no, not really. For a man that's retired, go and have a beer, relax, go and help some people who need it, what are you talking about me for?" [@MirrorSport]

Anthony Joshua and the road to undisputed

Anthony Joshua has often expressed his desire to secure the heavyweight undisputed crown. The journey has so far hit some bumps against Andy Ruiz Jr. and Usyk, but if 'AJ' can win his belts back, the quest continues.

The last heavyweight to become the undisputed champion was Lennox Lewis from 1999 to 2000, where he held the WBC, WBA, IBO and IBF Titles.

The undisputed status has also included Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Sonny Liston and many more.

Jack Dempsey was the first man to hold the legendary status from 1922 to 1926 when he held the NYSAC and NBA belts. This is why the achievement is so significant due to the history surrounding the undisputed accomplishment.

If Joshua can fulfill his dream of becoming Undisputed Heavyweight Champion, he will be the first to do so in over 22 years. However, he must bypass the challenge of Oleksandr Usyk and then potentially Tyson Fury if he wants to reach his goal.

Watch Lennox Lewis: Undisputed Heavyweight Legend here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far