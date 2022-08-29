Robert Garcia reveals what Anthony Joshua told Eddie Hearn in the dressing room after losing against Oleksandr Uysk for the second time

Anthony Joshua looked frustrated after failing to capture the heavyweight belts from Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah. He expressed his emotions in a way that grabbed mixed reactions from the audience. His trainer, Robert García, admitted that Joshua's behavior after the loss wasn't appropriate. However, he also said that the Brit star apologized right away.

Amidst all the criticism towards 'AJ', Garcia picked up some positivity. In an exclusive chat with Izquierdazo, the trainer revealed that what Joshua told Eddie Hearn in the dressing room caught his attention. Robert Garcia said:

“Eddie Hearn entered the room to be with us, and one thing that I liked was that Anthony quickly told him that he wanted to fight again, and do it soon. He told Hearn that he wants to fight in November. Hearn replied that he can arrange a fight for December, not November. But Anthony answered that he wants to fight as soon as possible, because he doesn’t want to be seen as a loser. He said that he wants to be back soon and win.”

Watch Anthony Joshua's reaction after losing against Usyk in Jeddah below:

Garcia said that he liked Joshua’s approach as most fighters choose to rest for four to six months after a tough battle. That said, Anthony Joshua is still a cash cow in the heavyweight category and can fetch plenty of big fights for himself.

Eddie Hearn is already eyeing Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, and Tyson Fury as three potential opponents for 'AJ's future bouts. However, Joshua may need a tune-up fight before going after the big bulls.

When can we expect Anthony Joshua to return?

According to Robert Garcia’s claims, Anthony Joshua wants to return as soon as possible. The two-time heavyweight champion showed improvements in the rematch when compared to what he did in the first fight against Usyk.

Joshua shook his Ukrainian rival a couple of times but couldn’t retain the momentum. Hence, 'AJ' can definitely opt for a quick return. Reflecting on that, Garcia continued,

“Anthony wants to fight again in November, but Hearn wants December. I think December is better.” (H/T:- Boxing Scene)

Oleksandr Usyk looks likely to compete against Tyson Fury in an undisputed heavyweight title fight, which is touted to be happening in February 2023. Therefore, 'AJ' could potentially return faster than the champion Oleksandr Usyk.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew