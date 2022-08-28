Fury vs. Usyk: Bob Arum outlines February 11th or 18th as the date for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, reveals potential venue

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is expected to return against WBA, IBF, WBO, and Ring Magazine Champion Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight clash. Although Fury announced his retirement from boxing after knocking out Dillian Whyte in April, he appears to have at least a fight left.

Oleksandr Usyk, fresh off a win over Anthony Joshua, called out ‘The Gypsy King’ for the undisputed clash right after his fight in Jeddah. Meanwhile, promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum have seemingly given the green signal for the fight, citing a potential date and venue for it.

According to talkSPORT's Michael Benson’s social media post, the undisputed title fight is unlikely to happen in 2022. Instead, Bob Arum is planning to host it on February 11 or 18 in 2023. Fury vs. Usyk can possibly happen in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE as options.

Usyk retained his heavyweight titles in the Middle East against Anthony Joshua and cemented himself as a heavyweight elite. That said, he is still the betting underdog against Tyson Fury. Although Usyk is a two-division undefeated champion, it’s debatable whether he can weather Fury’s storm in the ring.

Watch Oleksandr Usyk's title defense against Anthony Joshua below:

At 32-0-1 as a professional, Tyson Fury is arguably the best heavyweight of the modern era. He has knocked out Deontay Wilder twice and Dillian Whyte in his last three outings. He has held all the major world titles at some point in his career.

Fury is enjoying a happily retired life with his friends and family. However, Oleksandr Usyk’s surprise entry among the heavyweight elite can bring back ‘The Gypsy King’ into the ring.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk can be a big-money fight

WBC Heavyweight Champion Fury has demanded $500 million to return against Usyk for the undisputed clash. It's a bizarre financial number, but that's what 'The Gypsy King' wants to fight the Ukrainian champion. According to the Briton, he would have fought for free if the opponent was Anthony Joshua.

Since ‘AJ’ couldn’t beat Usyk in Jeddah, it is all business for Tyson Fury right now. He has also eyed a few exhibitions for himself, against UFC champion Francis Ngannou and Hafthor 'The Mountain' Bjornsson. ‘The Gypsy King’ will not have a deficiency in finding good opponents even if it isn't Oleksandr Usyk, but an undisputed title clash would suit his career best.

