Anthony Joshua's former coach weighs in on the boxer changing his trainer again

Anthony Joshua's former coach, Robert Garcia, seems to approve of 'AJ' finding a new trainer.

The British star has been out of action since his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk last August. Prior to their second clash, Joshua left his longtime trainer, Rob McCracken, to find a new coach to help him conquer the Ukrainian.

The former heavyweight champion landed with Robert Garcia, who coached Joshua to a split-decision defeat against 'The Cat'. While it was a devastating second loss for the Brit, it wasn't a bad showing, considering how badly he was defeated by the Ukrainian in their initial outing.

Despite the improved showing, Anthony Joshua once again teased that he would change trainers following the defeat. Recent reports have stated that Derrick James will train the former champion for his next bout. The coach currently trains names such as Errol Spence Jr. and Jermell Charlo.

Now, Robert Garcia, the former trainer of the heavyweight contender, has reacted. The high-profile coach seemed to approve of the move and praised James.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub, Robert Garcia speculated where Anthony Joshua could end up next:

"If I'm not mistaken, he [Joshua] is gonna end up with Derrick James, a great trainer. Especially if Anthony [Joshua] trains around Errol Spence, Jermell Charlo. That new kid that he [James] has - Frank Martin; very, very talented fighters... That's what Anthony needs."

Who will Anthony Joshua fight next?

According to reports, Anthony Joshua is expected to face Jermaine Franklin in April.

Following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August, 'AJ' was in talks to face Tyson Fury in a quick turnaround in December. Despite negotiations going well initially, the fight didn't materialize and 'The Gypsy King' wound up fighting Derek Chisora instead.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has stated that he would like to make the Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte rematch in July. He said he wants AJ to fight three times this year - April 1st, July, December - and expects Whyte to return around April before a potential summer rematch with Joshua. [ @IFLTV Eddie Hearn has stated that he would like to make the Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte rematch in July. He said he wants AJ to fight three times this year - April 1st, July, December - and expects Whyte to return around April before a potential summer rematch with Joshua. [@IFLTV]

Since then, there's been little talk of a return for the former two-time heavyweight champion. However, earlier this month, Eddie Hearn revealed that Joshua is expected to fight three times in 2023, including a rematch with Dillian Whyte and a date with Tyson Fury.

However, before Joshua can do that, he will seemingly have to go through a Top-15 opponent in April. According to a recent report from Daily Star, the Top-15 opponent will come in the form of Jermaine Franklin.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua reportedly could face Jermaine Franklin in his next fight on April 1st as the American has now emerged as one of the frontrunners, though there is no deal done yet. It's claimed that Demsey McKean is not expected to be picked. [According to @DailyStar_Sport Anthony Joshua reportedly could face Jermaine Franklin in his next fight on April 1st as the American has now emerged as one of the frontrunners, though there is no deal done yet. It's claimed that Demsey McKean is not expected to be picked. [According to @DailyStar_Sport]

'989 Assassin' is coming off a close decision defeat to Dillian Whyte late last year. While 'The Body Snatcher' was the one who picked up the victory, Franklin was praised for his performance, with many feeling that the American deserved to win on the scorecards.

