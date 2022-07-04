Anthony Joshua's stablemate, Kieran Molloy, reveals 'AJ' is planning to knock Oleksandr Usyk out

Kieran Molloy, a super welterweight boxer and training partner of Anthony Joshua, recently revealed to SecondsOut that 'AJ' is planning for a stunning knockout of Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch bout in August.

Molloy, who has been in training camp alongside Joshua, shared that the heavyweight is looking to make a statement in his fight with Usyk.

He stated that Joshua's training has been incredible:

"I wouldn't have known him before, but from what everyone is saying this is like the old 'AJ's back. The one who was such a beast in the ring before. And I've seen him first hand in training, I know he's going to be in great form come fight night."

Molloy stated that while he couldn't predict exactly what would happen the night of the fight, he was sure 'AJ's training would lead him to victory and have him reclaim his lost belts:

"He's training for a hard fight and he's going out there to win by knockout."

The rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will go down on August 20, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia. While a time, main card, and undercard has yet to be confirmed, fans will be able to buy and stream the fight on DAZN.

The last time Joshua fought in Saudia Arabia, he won his belts back from Andy Ruiz Jr. The path to redemption will lead him there again in hopes of reclaiming glory once more.

Watch the full interview here:

Anthony Joshua believes in life beyond Earth

In an interview with The Sun, Anthony Joshua expressed his belief that there is life in the universe besides those of us on Earth. He also stated that it may be a little different than the little green men we've come to think of aliens as.

Joshua stated what he believed to be 'alien':

"What we call aliens could be extra-terrestrial life, normal life. It could be a little worm living in some water on another planet."

He added:

"I find it crazy we're floating in the middle of the universe right now. I could go on for hours. I do believe there is other life in the universe."

Joshua posted this training video to his Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far