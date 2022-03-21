"I wish I did" - Anthony Joshua on accusations surrounding Amir Khan's wife

Anthony Joshua has frequently denied the allegations put on him regarding a rumored affair with boxer Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom. Khan accused his wife of having an affair with the heavyweight stalwart a few years back.

‘AJ’ ruled out those claims instantly and advised Khan to work on his strained relationship with Makhdoom. While Amir Khan was able to resolve the differences with his partner, people continued to point fingers at Anthony Joshua.

On Twitter, Joshua was recently once again asked whether he had slept with Amir Khan's wife. Delivering a fierce response to the foray, Joshua sent several fans into a frenzy this time. The two-time Unified Heavyweight Champion wrote:

“Honestly. I didn’t. With all the accusations around me name. I wish I did.”

The comments didn’t appear to be personal attacks on Amir Kham. However, they could be sensational enough to cause problems between the British pugilists.

Anthony Joshua is currently at a critical stage in his career. He lost his world titles to Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021, endangering his position in a potential undisputed championship fight. The defeat was a lopsided affair, which saw ‘AJ’ remain in the wrong end of a 12-round beating throughout.

Watch how Usyk beat 'AJ' below:

Unless he regains the belts, Joshua won’t be in a position to make calls at will. Meanwhile, Eddie Hearn has already cited June as the potential time frame for the rematch to happen. As AJ stands in a do-or-die position, his social media antics reflect the confident and humorous side of the ex-champion.

Anthony Joshua is living a good life

The former heavyweight champion was recently spotted enjoying UFC Fight Night at the O2 Arena alongside Eddie Hearn, Frazer Clarke, and Dereck Chisora. There’s no denying Joshua is still a superstar personality who can turn heads with his actions at any point.

Nevertheless, his boxing credibility has become increasingly prone to criticism of late. Once an undefeated world champion, Joshua has lost both statuses in recent times. He needs to reassert his position as a top-tier fight if he is to ever secure the long-awaited Undisputed Heavyweight Champion fight with either Tyson Fury or Dillian Whyte.

