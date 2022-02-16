Watch: Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk visits a children's cancer ward

Oleksandr Usyk visited a children's hospital in Ukraine amidst rising tensions in the country. Ukraine is currently on high alert as thousands of Russian troops gather along its borders, threatening an invasion.

As a huge figure in Ukraine, Usyk's gesture of spending time with children in the cancer ward of a hospital comes as a breath of fresh air for the Ukrainian people. 'The Cat' gave the children signed gloves and other goodies.

Watch Usyk visit a children's cancer ward below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Oleksandr Usyk visiting a children's cancer ward today…



[📽️ @Usykaa] Oleksandr Usyk visiting a children's cancer ward today…[📽️ @Usykaa] https://t.co/wIWIFdTKoX

Oleksandr Usyk has been enjoying his time off following his upset win over Anthony Joshua. He played football for a local Ukrainian team and learned to ride a horse. As he prepares for the rematch, Usyk is doing everything he can to keep his spirits up during a turbulent time for his country.

In his last fight, Usyk put on a masterclass to dethrone the-then Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world. In just his third fight in the division, he beat Anthony Johsua convincingly on points.

Usyk looked in control throughout the fight and outboxed his opponent in his own backyard over the course of 12 rounds. Anthony Joshua did not seem to have any answers and looked confused inside the ring.

'AJ' will attempt to exact revenge in their upcoming rematch and win back his titles. He will have to make some drastic changes to his game if he wants to beat Usyk. It will be interesting to see how Joshua will approach the fight.

Oleksandr Usyk makes his football debut in Ukraine

Oleksandr Usyk is living his dreams as the Heavyweight Champion of the world. He recently made his football debut for a local Ukrainian side. He came on in the 75th minute as a striker and in his first involvement of the game missed a great chance in front of goal. Usyk had a decent game considering he was playing against professionals.

His highlight of the game was a run he made on a counter-attack that led to a free kick in a very dangerous position.

Oleksandr Usyk is currently preparing for his rematch against Anthony Joshua. 'The Cat' will look to show people that what happened in their first encounter was not a fluke.

Edited by Aziel Karthak

LIVE POLL Q. Can Oleksandr Usyk overcome Anthony Joshua yet again? Yes No 0 votes so far