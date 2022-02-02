Oleksandr Usyk set to make his football debut in the Ukrainian second division football league

Oleksandr Usyk is seemingly ready to take off the boxing gloves, temporarily of course. He's going to be making his football debut for FC Polissya later this week.

Michael Benson from talkSPORT was the first to break the story on Twitter. Usyk will play for the Ukrainian second division football team FC Polissya in a friendly match on Thursday. In a video posted by Benson on social media, fans can see 'The Cat' practicing with the team and doing drills.

Watch Oleksandr Usyk practice with FC Polissya in the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Oleksandr Usyk has announced that he is set to play for Ukrainian second division football team FC Polissya in a friendly match on Thursday as part of their winter training camp. He has been training with the side today…



Usyk is likely happy to return to the field given his roots in the sport. The Ukrainian played football a lot in his youth and even had thoughts of being a professional player before he transitioned to boxing in his teenage years.

It seems that Usyk's sport-switching gamble paid off. He's considered one of the greatest cruiserweights to have ever competed in the boxing ring. 'The Cat' became the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight Champion following his September 2021 victory over Anthony Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk is expected to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch later this year

Oleksandr Usyk went into his heavyweight championship clash with Anthony Joshua as a massive underdog last September. The Ukrainian was coming off a win over Derek Chisora earlier in the year and many thought the fight against 'AJ' would be a mismatch.

Instead, Usyk pulled off a massive upset. He dominated the two-time Heavyweight Champion over 12 rounds and won a lopsided unanimous decision at the end of the contest. Following the bout, Joshua activated his rematch clause and a rematch was expected to go down in April this year.

However, there was soon talk of 'AJ' stepping aside. With Tyson Fury eyeing a bout with Usyk, Joshua's management were offered a step-aside deal.

The deal would allow 'The Gypsy King' to challenge for Usyk's belts in a unification bout. However, negotiations fell apart at the 11th hour. Fury's management stated that Joshua priced himself out of a potential deal.

Usyk is set to take on Joshua later this year. While there is no confirmed date or venue for his rematch against the British superstar, fans of the Ukrainian boxer can expect details of his next bout in the weeks to come.

Edited by C. Naik