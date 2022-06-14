Anthony Joshua signs long-term deal with DAZN

Anthony Joshua has signed a long-term deal with DAZN. The two-time heavyweight champion has finally put pen to paper and DAZN will be ecstatic they have managed to secure the global star. Eddie Hearn and Matchroom will no doubt be delighted with the news as the Brit has a career-long deal with them.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua has become a shareholder, special advisor, and brand ambassador for DAZN as part of his new deal to sign with them. In his role as special advisor, Joshua will join DAZN's strategic advisory board.

The Brit gave his thoughts on the deal in a statement (via BBC):

“I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster. Negotiations at this level take time so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want, knockouts in the glamour division."

DAZN now has a global star in the Brit and the fact he has signed exclusively with them is huge for the network.

Anthony Joshua joining is a fantastic news for DAZN

It is understood that DAZN's offer was too good for Joshua to refuse. The Brit will be a brand ambassador for the network and will also have a say in strategic operations.

Joshua's fights will now be shown exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view in what is a multi-million-pound contract.

The Brit has worked with the network over the last few years for his fights in the US and internationally. Sky Sports had the rights to broadcast his fight exclusively in the UK.

While Eddie Hearn will claim he has not had any influence on his fighter's decision, this must have played a factor. With all their fighters being on the network, the promotional company will be delighted with Joshua's decision to join them.

The Brit will also be a shareholder for DAZN, which means he will be earning a handsome amount.

We are still waiting for the official fight date for the 'AJ' vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight, details of which are expected to be released shortly. As a brand ambassador, DAZN will hope Joshua can bring in more subscribers for the network.

Sky Sports will be disappointed with the news and this is a massive loss for them. They enjoyed a brilliant working relationship with 'AJ' and many thought he would be with Sky for the rest of his career.

Sky Sports' Adam Smith has been vocal over the last couple of weeks and was confident they would retain exclusive UK rights for the Brit. Joshua's management company 258 also has fighters like Ben Whittaker and Fraizer Clarke.

Full interview from @Boxing_Social with Sky's Adam Smith discussing reports claiming Anthony Joshua is set to sign with DAZN. youtu.be/672UDI7pZ7k

With 'AJ' being a brand ambassador and special advisor, this may influence their futures and they could potentially join DAZN in the future. This could prove to be a problem for Sky with regards to their 258 fighters.

