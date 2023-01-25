Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin finalized for April 1st in London

Anthony Joshua is set to return to the boxing ring against Jermaine Franklin. The former heavyweight champion has been on a run to forget. Having suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, 'AJ' will certainly look to bounce back to winning ways.

As reported by Boxing Scene, Joshua and Jermaine Franklin will enter the squared circle on April 1st at the O2 Arena in London. While 'AJ' will be a considerable favorite going into the bout, it is worth noting that Franklin nearly caused a huge upset the last time he entered the boxing ring and he certainly shouldn't be undermined.

Jermaine Franklin fought Dillian Whyte back in November last year and nearly got the better of him. While he lost on the scorecard, Franklin certainly announced himself as one of the top guys in the division, which has resulted in him landing a fight against former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The fight will present an important opportunity for both Joshua and Jermaine Franklin. While 'AJ' will be fighting to get back to the winning column, Franklin on the flipside will look to cause one of the biggest upsets in the sport in boxing as he aims to further strengthen his case of being one of the best in the division.

Deontay Wilder goes off on Anthony Joshua

Before reports of Joshua's fight against Jermaine Franklin came out, there was a lot of speculation surrounding a potential matchup between 'AJ' and Deontay Wilder.

However, the latest developments in Joshua's next fight have put those speculations to rest. It is worth noting that the two have had quite the rivalry over the years but have failed to fight each other after numerous failed negotiations. Now, it seems like Deontay Wilder isn't too hopeful of getting into the boxing ring against 'AJ' ever.

During a recent interview with ES News, Deontay Wilder suggested that it was clear that Anthony Joshua did not want to fight him:

"Joshua don't wanna fight me, it's plain and clear. I don't know why people keep asking about that… Everybody should've known when the $50m was offered and he didn't take it. Even moving forwards, Joshua don't want to fight."

