Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is running low on expectations when it comes to potentially fighting his rival Anthony Joshua.

It is worth noting that the two have been at odds for years and at one point in their careers, they were rumored to be fighting each other for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Although the fight never materialized back then, recent speculations suggested that the two might be gearing up for a fight.

However, it looks like the fight isn't happening anytime soon as Anthony Joshua has reportedly agreed to fight Jermaine Franklin in April later this year. Reacting to the same during an interview with ES News, Deontay Wilder has suggested that 'AJ' does not want to fight him.

While suggesting that Anthony Joshua once declined a $50 million offer to fight him, 'The Bronze Bomber' said:

"Joshua don't wanna fight me, it's plain and clear. I don't know why people keep asking about that… Everybody should've known when the $50m was offered and he didn't take it. Even moving forwards, Joshua don't want to fight."

Who will Deontay Wilder fight next?

'The Bronze Bomber' was last seen in action against Robert Helenius back in October last year. After suffering back-to-back losses at the hands of Tyson Fury, it was a must-win fight for Wilder and he did exactly that by knocking his opponent out in the first-round.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Deontay Wilder's future. However, it looks like Andy Ruiz Jr. might be next in line to face the former world champion. It is also worth noting that a fight between the two was officially ordered by the WBC last year to determine Tyson Fury's mandatory challenger.

Speaking about the same during an interview with ES News, Wilder revealed that the negotiations for the fight are still ongoing, he said:

"Andy's a good fighter, I like his speed, his willingness, and his bravery. But this man doesn't have enough for me... I am that man. That's why they fear me… We're just looking for location right now. Got a lot of meetings. It's coming. I wanna fight Andy, I hope he wants to fight me."

