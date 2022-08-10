Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2: Latest betting odds 

Anthony Joshua is set to be the underdog, which is something rare, as he takes on Oleksandr Usyk on August 20. The likes of Badou Jack and Callum Smith also feature on the fight card set to take place at the Jeddah Super Dome.

According to OddsChecker, the Ukrainian stands as the notable favorite for the heavyweight matchup.

Oleksandr Usyk has a 11/17 chance of beating the former champion with 25/1 odds of it being via knockout between the sixth and tenth round.

Meanwhile, 'AJ' has a 33/19 chance of winning in the Middle East, including 33/1 odds of it being via knockout between the fourth and sixth round.

A draw is touted to be as a 27/1 possibility. Considering it's a heavyweight clash with unified world titles on the line, this outcome looks very unlikely.

Ultimately, the pressure is on both fighters to secure victory, which makes the clash very intriguing. Joshua will not want to face a third career defeat, and it'll be a long road at redemption if he fails to recapture his championship belts. Usyk will be reluctant to lose his unbeaten record and newly-acquired heavyweight world titles.

Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 1 here:

Oleksandr Usyk's change in physique ahead of rematch with Anthony Joshua

Before the rematch between Joshua and Usyk was confirmed, the Ukrainian lost a lot of weight while his home country was at war. This meant that he has had to bulk up significantly for the heavyweight clash.

Of course, the former cruiserweight world champion isn't even a natural heavyweight so he's had to put on some pounds in training camp. The Ukrainian looks noticeably bigger in the images and videos he has released on his social media. The power of Anthony Joshua took its toll on the current heavyweight champion following their first clash. This circumstance shall be fuel enough for Usyk to bulk up so that he can withstand Joshua's power.

However, the aging boxer may end up shredding down slightly before fight night so that he can retain his agility and sharpness inside the squared circle.

View Usyk training for his rematch against Joshua here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal