Callum Smith to fight on Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard

According to 'No Smoke Boxing', Callum Smith is expected to return to the ring on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 is expected to take place on July 23 in Saudi Arabia and could have a really strong undercard due to an increased budget from Saudi Arabia site fees.

Matchroom Boxing's promoter Eddie Hearn recently revealed that the former super-middleweight world champion would make his return to the squared circle on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch undercard.

Smith was last seen in September 2021 on the Joshua vs Usyk undercard, where he delivered a devastating knockout against opponent Lenin Castillo.

Smith demonstrated his heavy-hitting knockout power through his long leverage against a normally durable opponent in Castillo. The Dominican had previously gone the distance with Dmitry Bivol and Marcus Browne.

Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo

Hearn claimed that Smith would be fighting in the WBC Final Eliminator for Artur Beterbiev’s Light-Heavyweight Championships on July 23. The most likely opponent is the WBC’s second contender, France’s Matthieu Bauderlique (21-1).

The French southpaw is a top 15 light-heavyweight and claimed the European title in his most recent contest against Igor Mikhalkin (24-2) in September 2021. He has not boxed since and is waiting for his big opportunity.

Callum Smith was offered the chance to face Joe Smith Jr. for the WBO Light-Heavyweight title in January but the birth of his child took priority and saw him turn down the opportunity. Smith has now had almost a year outside the ring but is looking for a World Title shot at the end of 2022.

Watch Smith's immediate reaction to stopping Castillo here, via 'Boxing Social':

Can Callum Smith reclaim World title?

With Artur Beterbiev, Dmitry Bivol, and Joe Smith Jr. all holding world titles in Smith's weight division, it's going to be tough for Smith to reclaim the World title. However, the Brit is a highly skilled professional who has only lost to pound-for-pound superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Smith has every chance of reclaiming a world title and with the former champion's motivated attitude, it wouldn't be a surprise if he did so within the near future.

Watch Smith vs Canelo here, via 'DAZN Boxing':

