Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2: Ben Whittaker is reportedly set to fight in the undercard

Anthony Joshua is set to fight Oleksandr Usyk on August 20th. Ben Whittaker, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist who is signed to 'AJ's 258 MGT, may get to fight on the same card. Whittaker recently fought in his professional boxing debut where he dominated journeyman Greg O'Neill. Whittaker showboated and toyed with his opponent before putting an end to the fight in the second round.

Michael Benson reported the news. The Matchroom Boxing Chairman was talking about the undercard for Anthony Joshua vs. Usyk II. Here's what Benson got from Hearn:

"Ben Whittaker could have his second pro fight on the undercard of the Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch, Eddie Hearn has said. There is still a slot on the card to be filled by a fighter from AJ's 258 MGT stable."

Joshua's management stable signed the talented youngster just before he made his boxing debut. The company had its eyes on the young Brit even before he won silver for the country at the Tokyo Games. This will be a good opportunity to launch the Olympian on to the global stage.

Ben Whittaker wants Anthony Joshua to 'bully' Oleksandr Usyk

Ben Whittaker wants 'AJ' to 'cut the respect' and 'bully' Oleksandr Usyk. 'AJ' is looking to win his titles back from Usyk on August 20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Whittaker spoke to Pro Boxing Fans before his boxing debut about who he is backing in the rematch between the two heavyweights:

"I'm rooting for my boy, it's not an easy fight. But I think the obvious is there, he's a big super heavyweight, he's got to use his weight. And to me, I'd say, cut the respect, you know? Forget all that touching gloves, forget all being nice. Just bully him, hit him low, headbutt him, elbow him, do things like that. At the end of the day it's a fight, it's completely taking him out of his comfort zone."

Joshua will look to return to his dominant best after a less than impressive performance against the Ukrainian last time around.

