Ben Whittaker to turn pro on Hughie Fury vs. Michael Hunter card

Ben Whittaker is deciding to move onto the professional ranks and already has a date set for his debut.

The 24-year-old amateur is seen as one of the top prospects in the light-heavyweight division. He was incredible as an amateur boxer and made waves at the 2020 Olympics.

Representing the United Kingdom, Whittaker earned a silver medal for his performance. Coming up short to gold-medalist Arlen Lopez, the Brit stated that his Olympic hopes weren't finished. However, it appears that he must've had a change of heart.

Earlier this year, Whittaker decided to sign with BOXXER to promote him. They haven't wasted any time in setting up his professional debut, as he already has a fight set for July. As reported by BoxingScene, Whittaker will be added to the undercard of Hughie Fury vs. Michael Hunter.

As of now, Whittaker doesn't have an opponent set for his debut in July but that hasn't stopped him from being excited for the debut. As quoted by BoxingScene, Whittaker said of his debut:

“Everything that's happened so far has led me to this and I have been waiting my whole life for this moment. I am just so excited to get in the ring and show you all what you already know I can do, I am counting down the days."

See BoxingScene's post about Ben Whittaker below:

Ben Whittaker is trained by SugarHill Steward

Ben Whittaker seemingly has all the tools to prepare him to be one of the next big superstars in the sport. The former Olympian has enlisted the help of trainer SugarHill Steward to prepare him for the pro ranks.

When Whittaker decided to turn professional, he decided to do it the right way. Signing with one of the biggest U.K. promoters in BOXXER wasn't his only decision, as he also decided to work with one of the best trainers in the game.

SugarHill Steward is mostly known for being the primary trainer of Tyson Fury. However, he's also accomplished his work outside of 'The Gypsy King'. Steward is the nephew of the legendary Emmanuel Steward and the leader of the Kronk gym.

With Steward and BOXXER at his side, Whittaker has all the tools to set him up for success. However, he has to win his fights in the ring as well. His journey begins in July on the undercard of Hughie Fury vs. Michael Hunter.

