"He's not done entertaining" - SugarHill Steward reveals Tyson Fury has plans to venture into MMA or WWE

Tyson Fury plans to try his hands at MMA and perhaps WWE, according to his coach SugarHill Steward.

Fury recently secured his 32nd career victory after defeating Dillian Whyte this past Saturday. 'The Gypsy King' knocked out Whyte in the sixth round of the fight to mark his second title defense in front of a packed Wembley Stadium.

Following his victory, Fury announced that he would be retiring from the sport and hanging up his gloves for good. A lot has been said since then and while some believe that 'The Gypsy King' is bound to return to the ring, the 33-year-old himself has doubled down on his claim, suggesting that it's not worth it for him to fight again.

Despite Tyson Fury retiring from the sport of boxing, his trainer SugarHill Steward has suggested that 'The Gypsy King' has plans to dive into different ventures. During a recent interview with FightHype, Fury's trainer said:

"Tyson Fury did say that he's not done entertaining. He said that he retired from boxing, so he mentioned MMA or WWE or some other ventures like that, those are the things that he mentioned. So, I have to just listen to what he says and go by how he feels. It's not my decision or anybody else's."

Watch the full interview below:

Tyson Fury comments on Mike Tyson's recent airplane scuffle

'The Gypsy King' has offered his take on Mike Tyson's recent physical altercation on an airplane. 'Iron' has been at the center of the news over the past week due to punching a fellow passenger.

Mike Tyson was continuously harassed by a man who was sitting right behind him. Moreover, according to a statement from Tyson's legal team, the passenger even threw a water bottle at the former heavyweight champion, which seemed to be the last straw for the 55-year-old.

Speaking about the same during an interview with Piers Morgan, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"Mike Tyson's a real OG and you can't mess with Mike because you just don't know what he's going to do but all the people, all the fun police like you just said before, they'll all be on Mike to get him canceled as well. But how can you go around prodding a lion with a stick, how long can you prod a guy for before he does something about it?"

Watch Fury's interview below:

