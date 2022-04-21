Watch: Mike Tyson viciously punches passenger on plane

Mike Tyson was recently on a plane trip where a passenger began taunting him. The passenger, whose name has not been made public yet, kept taunting 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' as his friend recorded the entire ordeal. The former Heavyweight Champion of the world was not reacting to the passenger initially.

After a while, however, it seemed like 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' had enough. Tyson turned around and began viciously punching the man. A man recording the incident can be heard saying:

"Hey, hey, hey Mike, hold on, stop that."

Watch the video below:

The clip then cuts to the passenger's friend filming his injuries. The man was left with a bloodied head as he posed for the camera. Fans in the comments section seemed to side with 'Iron' Mike. The passenger in question appeared to be taunting Tyson. One user tweeted:

"Mike is extremely chill these days. That guy must have said something real bad to set Mike off this bad."

Take a look at the tweet:

PR_ @Alex_Ch_Fe @TMZ Mike is extremely chill these days. That guy must have said something real bad to set Mike off this bad. @TMZ Mike is extremely chill these days. That guy must have said something real bad to set Mike off this bad.

Another user said:

"Watched the other side of the story. The guy was non stop bugging him to the point where it was pretty obvious he was trying to get a rise out of Mike. Violence shouldn’t be the answer but there’s something to be said of people trying to provoke actions like this."

Take a look at the tweet:

Jamal Hendercum @hendercum @TMZ Watched the other side of the story. The guy was non stop bugging him to the point where it was pretty obvious he was trying to get a rise out of Mike. Violence shouldn’t be the answer but there’s something to be said of people trying to provoke actions like this. @TMZ Watched the other side of the story. The guy was non stop bugging him to the point where it was pretty obvious he was trying to get a rise out of Mike. Violence shouldn’t be the answer but there’s something to be said of people trying to provoke actions like this.

Mike Tyson talks to Joe Rogan about his comeback fight

'Iron' Mike sat down with Joe Rogan in the latest episode of his podcast 'Hotboxin with Mike Tyson'. Rogan asked 'Iron' Mike how he felt when he made a comeback to the ring in his fight against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. Tyson replied:

"Very scary, and very apprehensive a little but I just know what I'm doing. But this happened, it was pretty weird, it went faster than I thought It would go, you know. I was really nervous, before I was calm in the ring but I was actually nervous."

Watch the interview below:

Joe Rogan's next question was whether Tyson would fight again. 'Iron' Mike replied that one voice in his head loved training and being back in the ring but the other voice was skeptical of it.

Edited by John Cunningham