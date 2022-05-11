"Devastating knockouts" - Ben Whittaker on why he hired SugarHill Steward, Tyson Fury's trainer

Ben Whittaker has selected SugarHill Steward, who has worked with Tyson Fury since 2019, as his new trainer.

SugarHill Steward trained Fury for his rematch with Deontay Wilder in 2020 and has worked with him since, most recently in preparation for the Fury vs. Whyte bout this April. Steward is the nephew of legendary Kronk Gym trainer Emanuel Steward, who is considered one of the best-ever in boxing.

Sky Sports Boxing posted a clip on Twitter today, which shows Whittaker outlining why he chose to work with SugarHill Steward:

"I've always grew up with a Kronk type of style. I'm a beautiful boxer - hit and not get hit, that's the game, but I want to bring them knockouts now... who's the person who can bring that knockout, who can bring those devastating knockouts? SugarHill's the man."

Whittaker, a British light heavyweight, just signed a deal with Boxxer to embark on a professional career. The 24-year-old is a 2020 Olympic silver medalist and a 2018 European Champion.

Tyson Fury, known for his technical abilities, stepped into the ring with newfound power in his rematch with Deontay Wilder. He famously stopped and then knocked out Wilder in back-to-back fights, and then knocked out Dillian Whyte with an uppercut this year. This progress has been credited to Steward.

Who is SugarHill Steward?

Steward, of Detroit, is a former police officer. Following his uncle Emanuel Steward's death in 2012, SugarHill began training some of his best fighters, including Adonis Stevenson, who went on to become the Lineal Light Heavyweight Champion.

The Kronk Gym is famous in boxing for producing or working with all-time greats such as Tommy Hearns, James Toney, Mike McCallum, Gerald McClellan, Lennox Lewis, and Wilfred Benitez. It is one of the most respected gyms in the history of the sport.

When Fury stopped working with Ben Davidson, his longtime trainer, in 2019, he began working with Steward. The two have maintained a close relationship ever since. With Steward's guidance, Fury reclaimed a heavyweight title in the United States and then successfully defended it at home in England.

