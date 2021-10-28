Could Tyson Fury be back in WWE sooner than later?

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is always talking to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, according to Fury's wife. Could he be planning a return to the wrestling ring?

During an interview with BBC Newcastle, Tom Campbell spoke with Paris Fury about a number of subjects - including his possible future with WWE. Since Tyson is in between title defenses following his victory over Deonte Wilder on October 9th, the subject of his previous WWE appearance came up.

"He is in touch with Vince McMahon all the time. He loves it... [H]e's definitely probably going to go into that again. I'm sure he will bounce into that WWE ring one of the days," Paris said.

Paris also mentioned that a big reason why her husband is so enthused to work with WWE is because their children are big fans.

"[Tyson] loves it. My sons are all big fans of it. For Tyson to do it is kind of like a Disneyland trip, the kids love to go and they meet all the wrestlers. To be that cool dad that can give them kids that dream, he does it. I think that's one of the reasons we've come to do this, and obviously being a young man he told me he was a fan of all these wrestlers."

Tyson Fury previously competed at WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Tyson Fury's previous foray into the world of WWE was back in October 2019, as part of that year's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Fury took on former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman in a one-on-one encounter in which he came up victorious via a Count-Out.

He last appeared the next week on Friday Night SmackDown, where he thanked Strowman for the match, proposed a tag team with him, and then beat down the B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel).

With Braun Strowman no longer on the WWE roster, however, it would appear that Tyson Fury will have to find a new tag team partner.

(H/T to Fightful)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you want see Tyson Fury back in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Tyson Fury in a WWE again? Sure. Nah. 4 votes so far