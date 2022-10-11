Is boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and NFL star Antonio Brown friends?

Yes, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is friends with former NFL star Antonio Brown. They share a special bond and are frequently seen hanging out together.

While the two have known each other for a while, their friendship really started to blossom when Mayweather stuck his neck out for Antonio Brown. In the build-up to the current NFL season, 'Money' urged NFL teams to sign Brown. He also put $20 million of his own money on the line if the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star were to mess up.

It is worth noting that Antonio Brown has a very notorious personality which makes him rather untrustworthy. His last stint in the NFL was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021-22 season. However, he had a major fallout with the team and was eventually released in January of this year.

Now, Antonio Brown finds himself in a situation where none of the NFL teams want him to play for them. That said, being friends with Floyd Mayweather can certainly prove to be beneficial for Brown as he can learn a lot from the boxing legend.

Who is Floyd Mayweather's next opponent?

Floyd Mayweather is set to enter the boxing ring for an exhibition bout next month. For his fourth exhibition bout of the year, 'Money' will take on British YouTuber Deji on November 13.

Deji secured his first boxing win in his maiden pro-boxing matchup against Fousey in August this year. However, it is worth noting that the Brit lost his previous three fights to the likes of Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi.

It's safe to say that Deji isn't carrying the weight of expectations going into the bout. Even if the Brit is able to go the distance against Floyd Mayweather, it will be considered a huge achievement.

Mayweather spoke about the Brit during a recent interview with TMZ Sports and made a rather interesting claim about his upcoming opponent. While suggesting that he doesn't know who Deji is, 'Money' said:

"I don't really know Deji, they just called me with the name. And, my team have done their homework and we said, 'Why not?' Let's enjoy ourselves. I'm pretty sure he's a tough competitor, a tough little guy."

Watch the interview below:

