Boxing News Round-Up: Floyd Mayweather claims he doesn't know Deji, Tyson Fury may fight Derek Chisora next, Conor Benn faces 4-year ban

Floyd Mayweather claiming to not know who Deji is, Tyson Fury to potentially take on Derek Chisora next and Conor Benn facing a 4-year ban have made it to today's boxing news round-up.

#3. Floyd Mayweather claims he doesn't know Deji

Ahead of his third exhibition bout of the year, Floyd Mayweather has made an interesting claim. One would assume that before taking on a fight, one knows all about who his opponent is, however, that isn't the case with Mayweather.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Floyd Mayweather claimed that he doesn't "really know Deji." Interestingly, 'Money' is set to take on the YouTuber next month on November 13. He said:

"I don't really know Deji, they just called me with the name. And, my team have done their homework and we said, 'Why not?' Let's enjoy ourselves. I'm pretty sure he's a tough competitor, a tough little guy."

Chances are that this is Mayweather taking a dig at the YouTuber. As everyone already knows, this is a wrap for Deji. If he can survive the first round against 'Money', he'd have earned every penny of what's expected to be a humongous payday.

#2. Tyson Fury to potentially fight Derek Chisora next

Tyson Fury has been struggling to find an opponent for his return for a while now. While at one point a mega fight against Anthony Joshua looked imminent, the fight eventually fell off the table. However, it looks like Fury has finally managed to lock in an opponent for a return on December 3.

As revealed by Michael Benson on Twitter, Tyson Fury will most likely fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy fight on December 3 in Cardiff. The boxing journalist stated:

"Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III is reportedly now the "frontrunner" for Fury's next fight. It's claimed the pair have agreed terms to meet for Fury's WBC heavyweight world title on Dec 3rd in Cardiff."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III is reportedly now the "frontrunner" for Fury's next fight. It's claimed the pair have agreed terms to meet for Fury's WBC heavyweight world title on Dec 3rd in Cardiff. [According to Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III is reportedly now the "frontrunner" for Fury's next fight. It's claimed the pair have agreed terms to meet for Fury's WBC heavyweight world title on Dec 3rd in Cardiff. [According to @TelegraphSport ‼️ Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III is reportedly now the "frontrunner" for Fury's next fight. It's claimed the pair have agreed terms to meet for Fury's WBC heavyweight world title on Dec 3rd in Cardiff. [According to @TelegraphSport] https://t.co/Ycy0tkQofu

#1. Conor Benn might face a 4-year ban

Ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Chris Eubank Jr., Conor Benn tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene. The positive drug test eventually led to the fight being canceled and it looks like things are about to get even worse for 'The Destroyer'.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Conor Benn's positive VADA drugs test for clomifene is reportedly now set to be formally investigated by UKAD. It's claimed Benn could face a ban of up to four years if he is unable to prove his innocence or provide mitigating circumstances. [According to Conor Benn's positive VADA drugs test for clomifene is reportedly now set to be formally investigated by UKAD. It's claimed Benn could face a ban of up to four years if he is unable to prove his innocence or provide mitigating circumstances. [According to @MailSport ‼️ Conor Benn's positive VADA drugs test for clomifene is reportedly now set to be formally investigated by UKAD. It's claimed Benn could face a ban of up to four years if he is unable to prove his innocence or provide mitigating circumstances. [According to @MailSport]

As per recent reports, the matter is being formally investigated by UKAD (UK Anti-Doping) and if Conor Benn fails to prove his innocence, he might end up getting banned for up to 4 years. While Benn has claimed to be a clean fighter, the investigation will bring much-needed clarity on the situation.

