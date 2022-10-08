How can Conor Benn face a 4-year suspension for the Chris Eubank Jr. fight?

Ahead of his fight against Chris Eubank Jr., Conor Benn tested positive for the banned substance clomifene. The substance is used to boost testosterone production levels by over 100% in men.

The positive drug test added a lot of drama to the already highly dramatic grudge matchup. However, unfortunately for the fans, the bout was canceled because of the same as well.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Benn could face a ban of up to four years if he is unable to prove his innocence in the matter. Boxing journalist Michael Benson took to Twitter to reveal the same, where he suggested that the positive drug test is now being formally investigated by UKAD:

"Conor Benn's positive VADA drugs test for clomifene is reportedly now set to be formally investigated by UKAD. It's claimed Benn could face a ban of up to four years if he is unable to prove his innocence or provide mitigating circumstances."

Take a look at Michael Benson's tweet below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Conor Benn's positive VADA drugs test for clomifene is reportedly now set to be formally investigated by UKAD. It's claimed Benn could face a ban of up to four years if he is unable to prove his innocence or provide mitigating circumstances. [According to Conor Benn's positive VADA drugs test for clomifene is reportedly now set to be formally investigated by UKAD. It's claimed Benn could face a ban of up to four years if he is unable to prove his innocence or provide mitigating circumstances. [According to @MailSport ‼️ Conor Benn's positive VADA drugs test for clomifene is reportedly now set to be formally investigated by UKAD. It's claimed Benn could face a ban of up to four years if he is unable to prove his innocence or provide mitigating circumstances. [According to @MailSport]

It's safe to say that Conor Benn has now found himself in a sticky situation. While he has repeatedly claimed he is a clean athlete, the investigation should provide fans around the world with some much-needed clarity.

What did Conor Benn have to say following his positive drug test?

As mentioned earlier, Benn tested positive for the banned substance clomifene ahead of his highly anticipated grdge match against Chris Eubank Jr. While the entire boxing fraternity is currently frowning upon 'The Destroyer' for his positive drug test, he is determined to clear his name.

Following the cancelation of the fight, Benn took to Twitter to issue an official statement to his fans. 'The Destroyer' expressed his disappointment with the entire situation.

While suggesting that his sole focus was to clear his name, he said:

"I am truly gutted that we were unable to make this fight happen on Saturday and I'm sorry to everyone who has been affected by the postponement. I am still completely shocked and surprised by this and it has been a tough couple of days. My team and I will consider the next options including rescheduling the fight, byt my immediate focus is on clearing my name because I am a clean athlete."

Take a look at Benn's Twitter post below:

Poll : 0 votes