Austin Mcbroom vs. An Eson Gib:- Latest betting odds and betting tips 

Austin McBroom and An Eson Gib are finally set to collide tonight on pay-per-view.

The two YouTube stars have had a lengthy rivalry and are set to end it tonight from the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, live on FITE pay-per-view. Heading into the contest, both men are coming off tremendous victories.

'The Founding Face of Ace' last defeated Bryce Hall by knockout in June 2021. On the undercard of the event, 'The Beast From The Middle East' defeated Tiktok star Taylor Holder by decision, rebounding from his knockout loss to Jake Paul earlier in the year.

In addition to the fight settling their rivalry, it'll also likely determine who faces ICB cruiserweight champion KSI next. 'The Nightmare' called to face the winner of tonight's matchup after his two victories last month.

As far as who wins, most fans and pundits seem to believe that Austin McBroom will emerge as the victor. He has the size and the reach, in addition to being a more proven athlete as he used to be a professional basketball player. He also seems to have a lot more natural power as he knocked out Hall in his debut.

While fans might want to bet on the matchup, there are currently no odds available on the fight. In the event that the line comes out later in the evening, betting on McBroom seems to be a safe bet.

Who's fighting on the undercard of Austin McBroom vs. An Eson Gib?

The undercard of Austin McBroom vs. An Eson Gib features a lot of high-profile names.

The main event is a professional bout and will be a six-round affair. However, the co-main event is instead both a special attraction and an exhibition. The bout will be a battle of former NFL players as Le'Veon Bell takes on Adrian Peterson.

The former has been boxing for a long time, and even challenged Jake Paul earlier this year. However, instead of boxing 'The Problem Child', he will now be facing another former running back in Peterson. The former NFL MVP hasn't been boxing for long, but clearly has a lot of power as seen in his training videos.

As far as the rest of the card goes, former basketball player Nick Young will be boxing Minikon in an exhibition. Another professional boxing match at the event will see Landon McBroom taking on Adam Saleh in a big fight at middleweight.

Edited by micah.curtis85