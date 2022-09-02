"He's a little old" - Austin McBroom gives prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3

Austin McBroom believes Canelo Alvarez will defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight.

The Mexican superstar is coming off his bout this past May, which was only the second defeat of his career. In that outing, Alvarez was outboxed by Dmitry Bivol and lost by a unanimous decision. After that loss, the 32-year-old decided to go back to step one and fight an old foe.

That old foe came in the form of Gennadiy Golovkin. The two are set to face off on DAZN pay-per-view later this month from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be the third and likely final time the champions fight.

Alvarez and 'GGG' fought in 2017 and 2018 and put on a pair of barnburners. Both bouts were razor-close, with the first ending in a split draw. In the follow-up encounter, Alvarez scored a majority decision victory.

Ahead of the trilogy fight, many are questioning whether Canelo Alvarez's recent defeat could have an impact on his trilogy with Gennadiy Golovkin. However, YouTuber-turned-boxer Austin McBroom doesn't buy that argument.

In an interview with FightHype, the YouTuber previewed the trilogy fight. McBroom picked Alvarez to win, stating:

"I'm excited for this one, but I got Canelo. I feel like 'GGG' is a little old. But, Canelo is still a beast regardless of his last loss. To me, he's one of the greatest fighters, and he's a beast. He's got a lot to get back from his last fight. I feel he's going to be way more focused and it's going to be exciting."

Watch his comments below:

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3: Betting Odds

Oddsmakers are in agreement with Austin McBroom on the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.

The Mexican superstar is indeed coming off his first loss in nearly a decade. However, there's no doubt that he's still in his prime, and he's returning to his old stomping grounds of super middleweight.

Meanwhile, 'GGG' is currently riding a four-fight winning streak. Despite that, Golovkin has seemingly slowed down in his speed and ability since their 2018 rematch. It makes sense, as he's now 40 years old.

With that in mind, Canelo Alvarez is a -400 betting favorite for the trilogy matchup. Meanwhile, Golovkin returns as a +300 underdog for fans who believe the older fighter can spring an upset.

Traditionally in boxing, when there's a trilogy fight, the individual who wins the second outing is the favorite. That still rings true here, as the Mexican superstar has the odds in his favor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85