Jake Paul has a hilarious suggestion for his upcoming opponent Tommy Fury.

The two are set to enter the squared circle on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. The event being billed as "The Truth" has a lot of anticipation behind it as the two have been taking shots at each other for years now. The fight has also been canceled after being announced on two previous occasions.

However, Paul and Fury have agreed to fight each other again. With just under three weeks remaining for the fight, a press conference was recently held in Saudi Arabia. While 'TNT' failed to mark his appearance on the same, 'The Problem Child' was present at the event to answer questions from the media.

During the press conference, Jake Paul was asked to comment on what Tommy Fury would do if he loses the fight. It is worth noting that Tyson Fury, had earlier claimed that 'TNT' could just stay in Saudi Arabia if he does not beat 'The Problem Child'. While referring to what 'The Gypsy King' said about his younger brother, Paul stated:

"He [Tommy Fury] probably will have to stay here in Saudi and maybe he wants to it's really nice here. Maybe he can become Cristiano Ronaldo's masseuse or something."

Watch the press conference below:

Tommy Fury sends out a warning to Jake Paul

As mentioned earlier, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been at odds for years. With the two finally set to square off, the trash talk has just started to get heated.

Tommy Fury recently sat down for an interview with TMZ Sports where he issued a warning to 'The Problem Child'. Fury claimed that Paul won't be able to handle his big shots when the two meet on February 26 and further suggested the 26-year-old should keep an ambulance on speed dial:

"When he's in there with me and I'm roughing him up and hitting him with big hard shots, and he's got a long time left in the fight. As soon as I land with either hand, it'll be over, because he physically won't be able to get up from the shots."

Tommy Fury further added:

"The message to Jake Paul is, good luck and I hope you've trained hard and I hope you've got an ambulance on speed dial because you're gonna need it."

Watch the interview below:

