Bernard Hopkins says that Jermall Charlo is a real threat for Canelo Alvarez

Bernard Hopkins recently told FightHype that Canelo Alvarez will make easy work of Dmitry Bivol, who he will face in his next bout. He also said that Canelo's biggest challenge right now would be Jermall Charlo.

Hopkins said:

"To me, that's Canelo's biggest challenge so far [Charlo] - that fight... that fight is dangerous for Canelo."

Canelo Alvarez is currently the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound boxer in the world. He is the undisputed Super Middleweight Champion and has defeated the likes of Gennadiy Golovkin, Billy Joe Saunders, Miguel Cotto, Sergey Kovalev, and Erislandy Lara. His most recent fight was against Caleb Plant in 2021.

Jermall Charlo, meanwhile, held the WBC Middleweight and IBF Light Middleweight titles. He currently has an undefeated record of 32-0 with 22 knockouts. His most recent fight was against Juan Macias Montiel in 2021. He is scheduled to fight Maciej Sulęcki, of Poland, in mid-June.

Check out the full interview with Bernard Hopkins here:

Canelo Alvarez and Bernard Hopkins are both middleweight legends with light heavyweight titles

Bernard Hopkins held the undisputed middleweight title from 2001-2005. He also won a world title in the light heavyweight division in 2011 after defeating Jean Pascal, the then-lineal champion.

Hopkins' boxing record is one of the most impressive in recent history. In 2011, at 46 years old, he beat George Foreman's record as the oldest boxer to win a world title.

He then beat his own record multiple times, most recently at 49 years old. His record includes wins over Oscar De La Hoya, Winky Wright, Roy Jones Jr., Kelly Pavlik, Tavoris Cloud, and Félix Trinidad.

Canelo Alvarez, meanwhile, won a light heavyweight belt in 2019 after defeating Sergey Kovalev via knockout. Alvarez's victory made him a three-weight world champion. Later this month, he will face Dmitry Bivol, who currently holds the WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight title.

Alvarez began his career at welterweight, but has spent most of it in the middleweight divisions. He's also boxed in the light and super categories.

He is likely to retire as one of the most succesful middleweight boxers of all time, joining greats such as Hopkins, Sugar Ray Robinson, Emile Griffith, Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran, James Toney, Tommy Hearns, and Sugar Ray Leonard.

