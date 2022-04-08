Bernard Hopkins and Roy Jones Jr. deliver contrasting predictions on Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Canelo Alvarez will fight Dmitry Bivol on May 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Russian's WBA Light Heavyweight Title.

Bernard Hopkins and Roy Jones Jr., two middleweight legends, met in the ring in 1993 and in a rematch in 2010, while both boxers were still active. They have expressed conflicting views on the outcome of the May 7 bout.

In an interview with FightHype.com, Hopkins said it will be a knockout win for Canelo Alvarez:

"Canelo wins by knockout before the seventh round... that's how much I see Canelo at his game right now, and I don't see anybody else in boxing who can match that."

In contrast, Roy Jones Jr. told FightHype.com that it will be a tough fight. He also gave Dmitry Bivol a chance at beating Canelo Alvarez:

"It all depends on how the fight goes. If they fight it from the outside, Bivol has a great chance to win the fight. If Canelo smothers him, it's gonna make it hard for Bivol."

The first fight between Roy Jones Jr. and Bernard Hopkins resulted in Hopkins' first professional loss. In their 2010 rematch, 'The Executioner', who was still fighting at a world-class level, avenged his loss. The following year, Hopkins beat Jean Pascal and became the oldest boxer to win a world title in history.

Ringside Seat @RingsideSeatMag 0TD 2010 - Bernard Hopkins W 12 Roy Jones Jr. at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas. 0TD 2010 - Bernard Hopkins W 12 Roy Jones Jr. at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Las Vegas. https://t.co/vUb91eoUdD

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol

Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez will challenge Dmitry Bivol for his WBA Light Heavyweight Title on May 7. It will be the Mexican's second bout at light heavyweight, following his 2019 stoppage victory over Sergey Kovalev. His 31-year-old opponent is 19-0, with 11 wins coming by way of knockout.

Alvarez currently has a record of 57-1-2. His only loss came against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013. His draws are with Gennadiy Golovkin in 2017 and Jorge Juarez in 2006. Of his 57 victories, 39 have been by knockout.

Alvarez turned professional in 2005 when he was just 15 years old. He is currently ranked as the number one pound-for-pound boxer by most ratings organizations, including Boxrec, Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, and The Ring.

