"Benavidez is like Canelo" - Floyd Mayweather talks Canelo Alvarez's biggest potential challenge 

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is the only boxer who has beaten Canelo Álvarez, who is widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound boxer today. It was recently announced that Álvarez will be facing Dmitry Bivol in May. Bivol currently holds the WBA Light Heavyweight Title.
In an interview with FightHype, Mayweather was asked who he thought would pose the greatest challenge to Álvarez, the current Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion. Mayweather said:
"Believe it or not, I think one of the biggest challenges for Canelo will be Benavidez. Benavidez is like Canelo... he's different because he throws a lot of combinations - he's young and he throws a lot of combinations."
Mayweather also said that younger fighters like Benavidez and Charlo should be given a chance to fight Álvarez, in the same way that he gave Álvarez a fight when the younger man was climbing through the ranks.
Check out the interview with Floyd Mayweather here:
Floyd Mayweather Beat Canelo Álvarez in 2013
In 2013, Canelo Álvarez was a rising star. However, by then, the 23-year-old was already deep into his professional career.
Álvarez began boxing at 13-years-old and racked up an amateur record of 44-2 in just two years. In 2005, at 15-years-old, Álvarez turned pro. He knocked out eleven of his first thirteen opponents. By the time he challenged Mayweather, the young fighter had a record of 42-0-1. Mayweather's record at the time was 44-0-0.
Álvarez pushed forward with constant aggression, furious combinations, and a solid chin. However, slick defense, masterful boxing, and a precise lead hand carried Mayweather to victory through the 12-round fight. The fight against Mayweather has been credited as one of the most pivotal fights in Álvarez's development, driving a transformation of style.
Though Álvarez has two draws on his record, Mayweather remains his only defeat. His current record stands at 57-1-2 with 39 knockouts.
According to most ratings, including BoxRec, The Ring Magazine, and the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, Álvarez is the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. He will be moving up to light heavyweight for his fight against Bivol in an attempt to further demonstrate his capabilities.