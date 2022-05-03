Bernard Hopkins thinks Canelo Alvarez will defeat Dmitry Bivol - "He smashes him"

Boxing legend Bernard Hopkins believes Canelo Alvarez will “smash” Dmitry Bivol in their upcoming title fight.

The pair are slated to slug it out for Bivol's WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Title on May 7, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Bernard Hopkins suggested that pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez is off to “another smash event.”

“He [Canelo] smashes him. Mash potatoes all over the place. Another smash event.”

Bernard Hopkins also said that what people are really excited to see is whether Canelo will be able to pull off another stellar and dominating performance to remain on top of the boxing hierarchy.

Asked if Bivol’s size advantage will give him an edge against the smaller Canelo, ‘B-Hop’ said that the Russian’s physical superiority would only mean something if he wasn't fighting a boxer with Canelo’s attributes and talent.

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) is arguably the biggest star in present day boxing. He has been a world champion in multiple divisions, including super middleweight, super welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight.

A win over the undefeated Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) could cement the Guadalajara native’s status as the most versatile champion in boxing history.

Bernard Hopkins thinks Jermall Charlo is the only real threat for Canelo

If there’s one fighter that could give Canelo a run for his money, Hopkins thinks that would be undefeated middleweight champ Jermall Charlo.

The boxing Hall-of-Famer said:

“Depending on what weight class, I said it and I won’t back off of it, to me that’s Canelo’s biggest challenge so far, that fight [Charlo fight]. That fight is dangerous for Canelo from my perspective.”

Watch Bernard Hopkins' full interview with Fight Hub TV below:

Canelo and Charlo, both on the list of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, have been rumored to be fighting for a couple of years now. However, negotiations between the two camps have yet to materialize into a bout.

Charlo (31-0 22 KOs) is the current WBC Middleweight Champion. He will put his belt on the line on June 18, 2022 when he faces Maciej Sulecki in Houston, Texas.

