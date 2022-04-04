"Yeah nice guy" - Dmitry Bivol details his first impression of Canelo Alvarez

Dmitry Bivol recently discussed his initial perception of Canelo Alvarez. Elie Seckbach interviewed the Russian as he was getting his hands wrapped by his trainer before his training session.

In the interview uploaded to the ES News YouTube channel, Bivol talked about his first interaction with Canelo:

"Nice guy, yeah."

Bivol met Canelo for the first time during their fight announcement and there was no animosity between the pair. For Canelo, it was strictly business as he continues on the road to making history. Ever since his historic win over Caleb Plant, the Unified Super-Middleweight Champion of the world has made it very clear that he wants to make history in every fight of his.

168lbs Champion Canelo Álvarez putting in the work. May 7th Canelo will challenge 175lbs title holder Dmitry Bivol

He is currently set to take on the WBA Light-Heavyweight Dmitry Bivol on May 7th. There's a lot riding on his fight against Bivol. If Canelo manages to get past the Russian, he can begin talks for a trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin. The trilogy bout could prove to be the biggest fight of the year. Ever since their last fight, fans have been clamoring for a rematch.

Fans want a definitive answer as to who is the best boxer between the two generational talents.

Dmitry Bivol is not scared of Canelo Alvarez or his power

Dmitry Bivol is not afraid of Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican is currently one of the most feared boxers in the world. His skills have continued to grow at a tremendous rate in each fight and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Ahead of his fight against Canelo, the Russian spoke about why he isn't scared of his power:

"Of course he has good power, he has good skills but most of people think about him like he's untouchable or he's unstoppable, or he has enough power to beat Super-Heavyweights. Sometimes it's funny to hear about him from people. But first of all, he's a good fighter but he's a man and he had the loss and draw. It means if you believe in your skills, if your good boxer you could make him one more loss."

Canelo Alvarez is one of the most talked about fighters in present day boxing. So there is a certain aura and fear that surrounds him. Many competitors find it hard to overcome that fear of fighting the person that many consider the best fighter in the world. It will be interesting to see how Bivol deals with Canelo.

Edited by John Cunningham

