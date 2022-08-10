Errol Spence Jr. opens up as an underdog against Terence Crawford in the latest betting odds

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford is nearing an official announcement. Reportedly, the Texas-based boxer will enter the ring as a slight underdog. The highly anticipated clash has taken 5 years to materialize, and it's every boxing fan's wet dream.

Reports suggest that the fight is expected to take place in November in Las Vegas, with both fighters working hard to seal the deal.

It's hard to envision anybody emerging as a clear victor, notwithstanding, Spence will enter as the underdog based off of the latest fight odds.

Following the southpaw's latest fight against Yordenis Ugas, he spoke on the potential clash with his compatriot Crawford, where he said:

“Everybody know who I want next. I want Terence Crawford next... That’s the fight that I want. That’s the fight everybody else wants. Like I said, I’m gonna get these straps and I’m gonna go over there and take his s***, too.” [sic]

'Bud' Crawford has also spoken about the potential matchup against Spence, he told ESPN:

“I’m free to do whatever I want. There’s nothing standing in the way from us fighting. There’s no promotion company that’s blocking it, there’s no wrong side of the street, there’s no nothing. Let’s see who the best welterweight in the world is.”

Overall, both pound-for-pound stars are eager to put everything on the line to face each other inside the squared circle. Irrespective of the betting odds, it's the biggest fight of both of their careers and the result could swing either way.

Errol Spence Jr. after his latest win:

What are the current betting odds that make Errol Spence Jr. the underdog?

As of right now, the bookies have Terence Crawford as a slight favorite to win the fight.

According to OddsChecker.com, the southpaw Spence has odds of 1/1 to defeat his welterweight rival, whereas the odds in favor of 'Bud' are 4/5. The odds for an unlikely draw are 16/1 and the impressive knockout rates of both men completely back up that wide margin.

Ultimately, the fight is yet to be confirmed, but with the rumor mill churning, the fans can expect nothing less than a thrilling matchup.

