Canelo vs. GGG 3: Billy Joe Saunders explains why he thinks Canelo Alvarez will knockout Gennadiy Golovkin in the trilogy 

Billy Joe Saunders believes Canelo Alvarez will defeat Gennadiy Golovkin.

The Mexican superstar and 'GGG' are set to face off for the third and likely final time next Saturday night in Las Vegas. The two men have faced off previously in 2017 and 2018, and the two bouts were thrilling slugfests.

In the first outing, Golovkin did most of the good work, and many thought he deserved the victory. However, the bout ended in a controversial split draw. With a result like that, they had to run it back between the champions.

In a rematch a year later, the Mexican boxer made up a lot of ground. After 12-rounds of hard-hitting action, Alvarez earned the victory via a controversial majority decision. Now, four years later, the two men are set to fight once again.

Now, a very familiar man to Canelo Alvarez, Billy Joe Saunders, has given his thoughts on the fight. The Brit lost to the Mexican star by knockout last year, halting his super middleweight title reign.

Saunders seems to be a big believer in Alvarez's power after losing to him. The British boxer believes his former foe will defeat 'GGG' by knockout.

In an interview with Matchroom Boxing, he stated:

"I believe [Alvarez will win by knockout], only because of the age factor. There's one thing we all know in this sport, you can never be that age. What is he, 40 years of age?"

Will Canelo Alvarez defeat Gennadiy Golovkin?

Canelo Alvarez is expected to defeat Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight.

Their first two fights were very close encounters. However, a lot can change in four years, and the two champions are in completely different positions in 2022 as compared to their last meeting in 2018.

First off, Alvarez is undoubtedly in his prime. Outside of an upset loss to Dmitry Bivol up at 175-pounds earlier this year, the Mexican superstar has looked unbeatable. To top it off, he's moving back down to his home of super-middleweight.

Meanwhile, 'GGG' hasn't lost since his last meeting with Alvarez. However, he's clearly slowed down in the boxing ring. It's hard to blame him, being 40 years old and the fact that he has taken a lot of damage in his career.

With all that in mind, many boxing fans and pundits are picking Alvarez to defeat Golovkin in their trilogy fight. Oddsmakers also have the Mexican star as a huge favorite.

