"Rematch clauses are bad for boxing" - Bob Arum disses George Kambosos Jr.'s desire to rematch Devin Haney

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. ended after 12 largely one-sided rounds with a unanimous decision victory for the American.

With the win, Haney became the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world. Talks of a potential rematch have already begun due to a contractual clause. One person who is not a fan of rematches is Founder and CEO of Top Rank, Bob Arum. As reported by talkSPORT's Michael Benson on Twitter, Arum issued the following statement:

“I think that rematch clauses are bad for boxing. I understand why fighters and promoters want them, it’s a business, but it’s bad for the sport.”

Bob Arum has always opposed the idea of rematches. He has previously stated that he doesn't believe in them, in a possible dig at Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Despite Arum’s reservations, a second fight between Kambosos Jr. and Haney has been set in motion. While addressing the media after the bout, 'Ferocious' said that if possible, he would have a rematch "tomorrow." Next, the former champion suggested a potential date. In his opinion, the rematch against 'The Dream' should take place in the last quarter of the year, possibly November.

Kambosos Jr. said:

“As soon as possible. We’ll do it tomorrow if you want… Hopefully by the end of the year, November, we’ll do [the rematch].”

Watch Kambosos Jr. address the media in the video below:

George Kambosos Jr. on what he needs to do to win the rematch

The WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF Lightweight Titles will be on the line sometime in the near future.

George Kambosos Jr. was asked by reporters if he knew what to do to win the second meeting against Haney. The Australian boxer replied that it depends on how well he implements the game plan, which he admitted he failed to do on Sunday:

“I know what I’ve got to do to beat him in a rematch. We had them game plans. Unfortunately, we couldn’t implement them the way we wanted to. The ref also let a few things go, which shouldn't have been. It is what it is, I will go back to the drawing board with my team.”

Time will tell if he can implement the game plan or if it works at all even if he does.

In their fight, Haney was dominant with the jab from the outset, effectively stopping George Kambosos Jr.'s offense. 'The Dream' also refused to engage in a brawl, which the former champion thrives in, as evidenced by his win over Teofimo Lopez last November. The result was a straightforward if slightly anti-climatic decision win for the American. The official scorecards were 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110.

Bob Arum's take on rematches makes sense with fights that have a clear-cut winner. In such cases, a rematch, especially an immediate one, does not make much sense.

The likelihood is that Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 will not yield a different outcome. Still, the beauty of boxing is that one punch can change the course of a contest. However, the chances of 'Ferocious' landing a fight-altering one on Haney later this year are slim, given what we saw at the Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

