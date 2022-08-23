Bob Arum is hopeful that Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk will happen next

Bob Arum believes that Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is a realistic possibility in the near future.

Usyk is coming off another sensational victory over Anthony Joshua this past Saturday. With the win, he retained the WBA, IBF, IBO, and WBO Championships and captured the Ring Magazine belt. Following his victory, the Ukrainian openly stated that he would like to fight Fury next in a bid to become the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion.

Despite 'The Gypsy King' flirting with retirement in recent weeks, Fury still holds the WBC belt. With that in mind, Arum is keen to make what he thinks is the biggest heavyweight fight since Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier.

On social media, Arum posted:

"Top Rank and our co-promoter, Frank Warren's Queensberryy Promotions, are hopeful we can make the biggest heavyweight championship fight since Ali fought Frazier.... Fury vs Usyk."

Both Fury and Usyk are undefeated and are widely considered the two best heavyweights in the world.

Fury has been a career heavyweight and beaten Wladimir Klitchsko, as well as Deontay Wilder on two occassions. He most recently bested Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, Usyk moved up to heavyweight in 2019 after becoming the first Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion since Evander Holyfield. The Ukrainian has wasted no time in asserting his dominance, beating Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua, the latter twice in a row.

Tyson Fury is open to fighting Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed crown

Following Usyk's recent victory over Joshua, Fury expressed that he wants to become Undisputed Heavyweight Champion and bring all the belts back to England.

'The Gypsy King' said the following in a video uploaded to social media:

"England has been relieved of its belts, yet again, as usual. But there is a remedy and a solution... If you want those belts back, then send in the gypsy barbarian of England! ... I will relieve the Ukrainain dosser of his belts, like I did the last Ukrainain dosser. But it's not gonna be cheap. If you want the best, then you're gonna pay. Its gonna be very expensive. So get your f****** checkbook out."

Watch the full video below:

Tyson Fury famously defeated Wladimir Klitchsko back in 2015 to end the Ukrainian's 11-year unbeaten streak. It remains to be seen if he can defeat another Ukrainian in Oleksandr Uysk and inflict a first professional loss on the record of 'The Cat'.

Edited by Harvey Leonard