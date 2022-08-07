"I would hope to do that fight in December"- Bob Arum outlines his plan for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum is hopeful of making an undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. During a recent appearance on Barbershop Conversations, Arum spoke about the possibility of 'The Gypsy King' returning to the squared circle.

Interestingly, Bob Arum also suggested that he hopes Oleksandr Usyk wins his upcoming bout against Anthony Joshua so they can make Fury vs. Usyk later this year or early next year:

"I am hoping that [Oleksandr] Usyk wins because I've talked with his people and I think they would be anxious to fight Tyson Fury and I would hope to do that fight in December maybe or early next year."

A potential bout between Usyk and Fury has been discussed in the past as well. Before Joshua vs. Usyk 2 was officially announced, 'AJ' was offered step-aside money to let 'The Gypsy King' face the Ukrainian first.

However, Anthony Joshua declined the offer and chose to stick to the rematch clause and attempt to get his titles back. Joshua will face Usyk on August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian won their first encounter in September last year via unanimous decision.

Eddie Hearn claims Tyson Fury is not the biggest draw in boxing

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has made quite an interesting claim by suggesting that 'The Gypsy King' is not the biggest draw in boxing. Hearn feels Anthony Joshua is deserving of that accolade. During a recent interview with British GQ, he said:

"Tyson Fury isn't the biggest draw in boxing. Anthony Joshua still is. But yes - he's a huge star. But I am loyal to 'AJ', and I think Fury knew that when I was discussing signing him when he was 400lbs. But you never know what could happen in the future."

As stated by Eddie Hearn in the interview, Fury was in discussions with him when 'The Gypsy King' was planning a return to the boxing ring a few years ago. However, the two could not come to terms and Fury eventually signed with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions.

