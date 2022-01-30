"The biggest fight in the history of the UK" - Bob Arum talks Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte, criticizes Eddie Hearn

Top Rank Promoter Bob Arum has reacted to the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight purse bid and discussed DAZN's failed strategy under Eddie Hearn. Two days ago, Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions won the purse bid with a record bid of $41 million. Eddie Hearn's DAZN tried to compete with a bid of $32 million.

During an interview with iFL TV, Arum was asked what he thought of DAZN's $32 million purse bid.

"He had the backing, I assume, of DAZN. That it would have been a showcase fight for DAZN which is trying to build a presence, particularly in the UK. I think from their strategy is that having pretty well failed in the United States to really build any momentum. They had a much better chance in the UK and this would have helped really launch them in the UK."

DAZN still has hope with fighters like Anthony Joshua under their contract. If Joshua is able to win against Oleksandr Usyk in his rematch, DAZN could potentially look to attract more viewers with an all-British battle between Joshua and Fury. This would really help them gain the traction they need to dominate in the UK.

Bob Arum is currently working on Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez

Bob Arum has confirmed that the Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez fight is on as long as the contracts are finalized soon. In an interview with talkSPORT, Arum confirmed that they will look to finalize the fight for April 30 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Both Stevenson and Valdez will put their belts on the line in this Super-Featherweight world title unification fight.

(via Will Oscar Valdez be the first to solve the puzzle that is Shakur Stevenson? 🧩(via @DanCanobbio Will Oscar Valdez be the first to solve the puzzle that is Shakur Stevenson? 🧩 (via @DanCanobbio) https://t.co/DxdwIAuP0P

This fight will likely make huge waves in the Super-Featherweight division. Valdez is a big puncher and has knockout power. Stevenson, on the other hand, has lightning quick hands and great movement paired with great technical skill. It will be interesting to see how the two fighters will look to dethrone their opponent.

