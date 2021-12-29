"Still get the tingles when I think of it" - Bob Arum reflects on Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder trilogy bout

Bob Arum recently reflected on Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3, the highly anticipated boxing match held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While appearing on iFL TV , the boxing promoter looked back on one of Top Rank's most successful and exciting fights of 2021. That bout being the trilogy match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Speaking about the match, Bob Arum said:

"Still get the tingles when I think of it. I mean, It's... That fight was like the thing... a movie, a producer on a boxing movie would think of doing. Guys going down, big guys going down, getting up, putting the other guy down. I mean it was as exciting of a heavyweight fight as you could get, you know. And particularly since our guy won, it made it even better. But that certainly was a highlight of the year."

Watch the full interview with Bob Arum below:

On October 9th, 2021, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder engaged in a classic trilogy bout. 'The Gypsy King' knocked out 'The Bronze Bomber' with a clubbing right hook to retain the WBC heavyweight title in round 11. The wild bout saw a combined five knockdowns across the contest.

Deontay Wilder was at his best in the fourth round, dropping Tyson Fury twice and nearly finishing the fight. 'The Gypsy King' demonstrated his heart by soldiering through the punishment and outlasting 'The Bronze Bomber' in the later rounds.

Bob Arum claims Tyson Fury would have defeated Muhammad Ali

Boxing promoter Bob Arum has said he believes Tyson Fury could have defeated Muhammad Ali in his prime.

Tyson Fury has a 30-0-1 professional record, and is the current WBC heavyweight champion. 'The Gypsy King' holds dominant victories over the likes of Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko and Derek Chisora.

Ali, meanwhile, is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, having defeated other legends such as Joe Frazier and George Foreman. 'The Greatest' also remains boxing's only three-time lineal heavyweight champion to date.

Bob Arum recently stated on The Rich Eisen Show that he believes Ali never faced an opponent with the skillset that Tyson Fury possesses.

"Bob Arum on a Muhammad Ali vs Tyson Fury fantasy fight: "Fury wins. 6ft 9ins guys were bums when Ali was fighting. But Fury takes an incredible punch, moves like a welterweight, has a good punch and knows how to box. We haven't seen that combination, ever."

Also Read Article Continues below

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Bob Arum on a Muhammad Ali vs Tyson Fury fantasy fight: "Fury wins. 6ft 9ins guys were bums when Ali was fighting. But Fury takes an incredible punch, moves like a welterweight, has a good punch and knows how to box. We haven't seen that combination, ever." [ @RichEisenShow Bob Arum on a Muhammad Ali vs Tyson Fury fantasy fight: "Fury wins. 6ft 9ins guys were bums when Ali was fighting. But Fury takes an incredible punch, moves like a welterweight, has a good punch and knows how to box. We haven't seen that combination, ever." [@RichEisenShow]

Edited by Josh Evanoff