Bob Arum states that Tyson Fury will have a minimum of "3 fights in 2022"

Bob Arum wants Tyson Fury to compete thrice in the boxing ring in 2022.

During a chat with talkSPORT Boxing, Arum said that he, as well as 'The Gypsy King', is planning to make the walk to the squared circle on three different occasions in the upcoming year:

"What I would like to see and that's what he [Tyson Fury] would like to see, getting in the ring at the end of February [or] March and doing at least three fights in [2022] and hopefully, that's how it'll all roll out. You know, Fury is ready to fight anybody. I really believe that he is the pre-eminent heavyweight in the world and there's nobody out there that he would be reluctant to fight," said Bob Arum.

You can watch the full Bob Arum interview below:

Arum is a renowned name in the world of boxing. The 89-year-old founded the boxing promotion company Top Rank, which is based in Las Vegas. During the '80s, Arum produced several big fights, including Marvin Hagler vs. Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns, Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns and Evander Holyfield vs. George Foreman.

Tyson Fury is currently training with his half-brother Tommy Fury to prepare the 24-year-old for his upcoming fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on December 18.

Tyson Fury is undefeated as a professional boxer

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury has never faced defeat in the squared circle at the professional level. 'The Gypsy King' has won 31 out of his 32 appearances in the boxing ring. 22 out of those 31 victories have come via knockout.

Fury has one draw on his record that came against Deontay Wilder in their first encounter in December 2018. The 33-year-old went on to finish 'The Bronze Bomber' in their next two fights. Fury earned victories over other big names as well such as Derek Chisora, Wladimir Klitschko, Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

'The Gypsy King' currently holds the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Edited by Jack Cunningham